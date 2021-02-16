IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Losing your mind right in the morning? Here are 10 ways to start your day in a p
Keep calm and learn the right way to stay in peace.(Shutterstock)
Keep calm and learn the right way to stay in peace.(Shutterstock)
health

Losing your mind right in the morning? Here are 10 ways to start your day in a p

Want some peace of mind, but just can’t keep calm? Fret not, because we have some effective expert-recommended tips to bring back your sanity.
READ FULL STORY
By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:05 AM IST

Inner peace… inner peace – do you remember this chant from the film Kung Fu Panda? Well, who doesn’t? But is it that easy to bring back peace into your life? Well, to be honest, it might not be as simple as it sounds, but it’s not impossible as well. 

Not having a peaceful mind is THE reason why your sanity is not intact. As there are a million things going in your head at the same time, you feel exhausted and drained right at the beginning of the day. This becomes another stressor, because it doesn’t kick start your day the way you wanted it to, and then disappointment creeps in.  

And FYI, having all these feelings right in the beginning of the day is not a great sign. That’s why it is very important that you wake up energized and in peace.

But before we get into how exactly you can do that, we have a question for you. Do you know why is everyone losing their sense of peace these days? No, right? Well, let an expert tell you all about it. 

Also, read: Try these 7 tips to detox your mind and feel more at peace

According to Dr Santosh Bangar, consultant psychiatrist at Global Hospital, engaging with stressed people, playing blame games, being self-critical, desperate attempts to chase happiness, frustration, anger, getting worried, taking efforts to impress people, trying to be a perfectionist, holding grudges, and constantly trying to be self-reliant can be harmful for your peace of mind.

These are some very typical reasons why people are losing control in their own lives. But you can bring some calm to your life in these ways: 

WELL, THERE ARE 10 WAYS TO HAVE A PEACEFUL DAY

1. Start your day by practicing yoga or meditation. This will help you channelize your energy, help you introspect, give you a better perspective for the day, and make you calm down.

2. Try to find your inner peace of mind by doing things that you enjoy– reading, cooking, dancing, listening to music, or gardening.

3. Get 6-8 hours of restful sleep. Do not drink excessive alcohol.

Also, read: These positive affirmations can change your life and bring you peace of mind

4. Be tolerant as different people will have different perceptions. You need to stop taking everything personally because that will only affect your head and health.

5. Forgiving people and moving on in life is the best way to befriend peace. This way you can step into the future without any baggage and that will make you feel much lighter and satisfied.

6. Stop taking control of everything. There are a few things that however much you try won’t be tamed. Hence, there is no point cribbing and crying about it. So, instead of choosing to spend too much time on these things, try to see the silver lining and be happy rather than getting stressed.

7. You need to stop assuming things, jumping to conclusions, and overthink.

Also, read: Here’s how not to let your single status mess with your peace of mind

8. Try to change yourself by reflecting on your emotions and behavior.

9. Have a positive mindset and try to reduce negativity around you.

10. Start doing dump journaling. This is basically writing down things that are done and dusted at your end. This activity really works. It helps to establish a sense of achievement, and makes you feel much lighter, as you see that things are getting done.

“In a nutshell, you need to live in the present, learn from the past, and be positive about the future to stay in peace,” says Dr Bangar, while signing off.


(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Keep calm and learn the right way to stay in peace.(Shutterstock)
Keep calm and learn the right way to stay in peace.(Shutterstock)
health

Losing your mind right in the morning? Here are 10 ways to start your day in a p

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Want some peace of mind, but just can’t keep calm? Fret not, because we have some effective expert-recommended tips to bring back your sanity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

New system for identifying drugs to repurpose in fight against Covid developed

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:25 AM IST
When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, doctors and researchers rushed to find effective treatments. There was little time to spare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora takes fitness freaks through steps, benefits of Yoga’s Navasana(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora takes fitness freaks through steps, benefits of Yoga’s Navasana(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Malaika Arora takes fitness freaks through steps, benefits of Yoga’s Navasana

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Looking for an exercise that creates total body strength and coordination? Search no further as Malaika Arora lays down simple steps to nail Yoga’s Navasana or boat pose which helps achieve the same while also strengthening the core
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta goes for a walk in Mukteshwar(Instagram/neena_gupta)
Neena Gupta goes for a walk in Mukteshwar(Instagram/neena_gupta)
health

Neena Gupta goes walking in style, accessorises track suit with neon fanny pack

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:35 PM IST
  • Neena Gupta is back in her holiday home in Mukteshwar and the actor is enjoying her time amid the lush greenery. She recently shared a video of herself soaking in the sun while braving the low temperature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cabozantinib drug most effective in treating metastatic papillary kidney cancer(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
Cabozantinib drug most effective in treating metastatic papillary kidney cancer(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
health

Study: Cabozantinib drug most likely to treat metastatic papillary kidney cancer

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:33 PM IST
While there are currently no effective treatments for metastatic papillary kidney cancer, or metastatic pRCC, experts have found that Cabozantinib drug is most effective in treating patients suffering from this rare subtype of kidney cancer
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Bombay study claims coronavirus survives longer on glass, plastic(Photo by Trnava University on Unsplash)
IIT Bombay study claims coronavirus survives longer on glass, plastic(Photo by Trnava University on Unsplash)
health

IIT Bombay claims Covid-19 survives longer on glass, plastic than cloth or paper

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:23 PM IST
A study by IIT Bombay has revealed that coronavirus survives longer on glass and plastic instead of the popular thought that Covid-19 survives for longer duration on porous surfaces like paper, cardboard boxes and clothes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery(Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash)
Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery(Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash)
health

Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:42 AM IST
A new study reveals that unlike Warfarin that can be affected by food or other medications and illness, Aspirin is more effective and should be preferred to prevent blood clots in kids after surgery
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study suggests medical cannabis helpful in reducing blood pressure(Pexels)
Study suggests medical cannabis helpful in reducing blood pressure(Pexels)
health

Medical cannabis can be useful in reducing high blood pressure, says new study

ANI, Beer-sheva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:01 AM IST
A new study done by researchers at the Ben-Gurion University showcases that use of medical cannabis can reduce high blood pressure in older adults.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on solutions for overeating

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:49 PM IST
People tend to overeat when exposed to cues or environments that remind them of treats, which is one reason why people opt for dessert even after a filling meal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Anti-viral coating on face masks may kill coronavirus: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Experts say the action of the antiviral agent continues to work because it is unaffected by changes in the spike protein of the virus, which is the method by which coronavirus mutates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19(Photo by Pille-Riin Priske on Unsplash)
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19(Photo by Pille-Riin Priske on Unsplash)
health

Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Covid-19: The scientists have found that when fitted properly, N95 masks filtered more than 95 per cent of airborne particles, offering superior protection against coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
health

Diabetes patients with swinging blood sugar levels at high risk of heart disease

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:16 PM IST
A new study has revealed that patients who suffer from Type 2 diabetes and often have swinging blood sugar levels are at an increased risk of suffering from heart diseases as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
health

Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan promotes self love on Valentine’s Day, shares a fitness clip from her morning workout session and we are inspired to try Virabhadrasana or Yoga’s Warrior Pose II. Check out the video and benefits of the exercise inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta shares Pilates videos(Instagram/realpz)
Preity Zinta shares Pilates videos(Instagram/realpz)
health

Preity Zinta is excited to be back in the gym after forever, posts Pilates video

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Preity Zinta shared a new fitness video that shows the actor sweating it hard in the gym during a Pilates session. We are inspired to start our day with exercise as well. Are you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
More deaths in England, Scotland due to obesity in comparison to smoking(Pexels)
More deaths in England, Scotland due to obesity in comparison to smoking(Pexels)
health

Obesity has taken more lives than smoking in England and Scotland, says study

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:16 AM IST
A new study published in the BMC Public Health journal has revealed that the number of lives lost due to obesity and excess body fat have been more than the ones that were lost to smoking since 2014.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP