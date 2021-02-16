Losing your mind right in the morning? Here are 10 ways to start your day in a p

Inner peace… inner peace – do you remember this chant from the film Kung Fu Panda? Well, who doesn’t? But is it that easy to bring back peace into your life? Well, to be honest, it might not be as simple as it sounds, but it’s not impossible as well.

Not having a peaceful mind is THE reason why your sanity is not intact. As there are a million things going in your head at the same time, you feel exhausted and drained right at the beginning of the day. This becomes another stressor, because it doesn’t kick start your day the way you wanted it to, and then disappointment creeps in.

And FYI, having all these feelings right in the beginning of the day is not a great sign. That’s why it is very important that you wake up energized and in peace.

But before we get into how exactly you can do that, we have a question for you. Do you know why is everyone losing their sense of peace these days? No, right? Well, let an expert tell you all about it.

According to Dr Santosh Bangar, consultant psychiatrist at Global Hospital, engaging with stressed people, playing blame games, being self-critical, desperate attempts to chase happiness, frustration, anger, getting worried, taking efforts to impress people, trying to be a perfectionist, holding grudges, and constantly trying to be self-reliant can be harmful for your peace of mind.

These are some very typical reasons why people are losing control in their own lives. But you can bring some calm to your life in these ways:

WELL, THERE ARE 10 WAYS TO HAVE A PEACEFUL DAY

1. Start your day by practicing yoga or meditation. This will help you channelize your energy, help you introspect, give you a better perspective for the day, and make you calm down.

2. Try to find your inner peace of mind by doing things that you enjoy– reading, cooking, dancing, listening to music, or gardening.

3. Get 6-8 hours of restful sleep. Do not drink excessive alcohol.

4. Be tolerant as different people will have different perceptions. You need to stop taking everything personally because that will only affect your head and health.

5. Forgiving people and moving on in life is the best way to befriend peace. This way you can step into the future without any baggage and that will make you feel much lighter and satisfied.

6. Stop taking control of everything. There are a few things that however much you try won’t be tamed. Hence, there is no point cribbing and crying about it. So, instead of choosing to spend too much time on these things, try to see the silver lining and be happy rather than getting stressed.

7. You need to stop assuming things, jumping to conclusions, and overthink.

8. Try to change yourself by reflecting on your emotions and behavior.

9. Have a positive mindset and try to reduce negativity around you.

10. Start doing dump journaling. This is basically writing down things that are done and dusted at your end. This activity really works. It helps to establish a sense of achievement, and makes you feel much lighter, as you see that things are getting done.

“In a nutshell, you need to live in the present, learn from the past, and be positive about the future to stay in peace,” says Dr Bangar, while signing off.





