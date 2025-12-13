Ludhiana nutritionist shares ‘simple 3-ingredient morning drink’ she consumes daily for stronger, healthier hair

Hair fall and slow growth are among the most common concerns today, especially with busy routines, pollution, and changing food habits. While topical products can help temporarily, long-term hair health depends on internal nourishment. Ramita Kaur, nutritionist and lifestyle consultant based in Ludhiana, Punjab, shares in her December 12 Instagram post the morning drink she consumes daily, made with just 3 natural ingredients, to support healthier hair. (Also read: Fitness trainer explains ‘how to lose 4 kg before 2025 ends’ without a crash diet or extreme workouts ) Check out simple morning drink recipe for healthier locks. (Pexels )

In her post, she spoke about struggling with hair concerns for months before discovering this easy, nutrition-led solution that focuses on nourishing hair from within. “I struggled with hair fall and thin hair for months until I discovered this powerful morning ritual. Just 3 natural ingredients, and my hair has never been healthier,” she says.

According to Ramita, consistency is key, and this drink works best when consumed regularly on an empty stomach.

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup fresh curry leaves (washed)

• 1 cup amla powder

• 2 cups water

How to make it

1. Add curry leaves, amla powder and water into a grinder

2. Blend until smooth and well combined

3. Pour the juice into an ice cube tray

4. Freeze for 4–6 hours or overnight

5. Every morning, drop 2–3 ice cubes into a glass of warm water

6. Let them melt and drink on an empty stomach

Ramita explains that preparing the drink in advance makes it easier to stay consistent, especially on busy mornings.

Benefits

Reduces hair fall naturally

Promotes faster hair growth

Strengthens hair from roots

Prevents premature greying

Improves scalp health

She recommends drinking it daily for at least three to four weeks to notice visible changes in hair texture, strength, and overall scalp health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.