Home / Lifestyle / Health / Maheep Kapoor is getting back to her yoga practice. Here's how she did it
health

Maheep Kapoor is getting back to her yoga practice. Here's how she did it

  • From side plank variation to Vrikshasana, Maheep Kapoor shared fresh fitness goals for us with snippets from her yoga routine. Take a look.
Maheep Kapoor is getting back to her yoga practice. Here's how she did it(Instagram/@maheepkapoor)
Maheep Kapoor is getting back to her yoga practice. Here's how she did it(Instagram/@maheepkapoor)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 08:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Maheep Kapoor is trying to get back to her yoga routine. The actor, wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor shared a set of pictures of her yoga diaries on her Instagram profile a day back and made us swoon. Maheep hardly shares snippets from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile. Her Instagram profile is otherwise replete with pictures and videos of her personal life – her family and friends. Maheep also loves to go back in time and enjoy a trip down the memory lane once in a while. The actor keeps making her Instagram family drool with major blasts from the past – be it her own pictures, or that of her family and friends.

A day back, Maheep shared two pictures of herself engrossed in two different exercise routine right in her living room. The actor added that she is getting back to her yoga practice and this is how she is doing it. Maheep, in one of the pictures, can be seen acing a side plank with a variation. She can be seen positioning her body sideways and balancing it on her one palm and her one foot with her other arm stretched upwards. Dressed in a white cropped top and a pair of violet gym trousers, Maheep can be seen looking away from the camera while performing the side plank variation.

ALSO READ: Maheep Kapoor shares pics with son Jahaan Kapoor, Boney Kapoor reacts

In the other picture, Maheep aced the Vrikshasana. The yoga position, also known as the tree pose, is a balancing asana. This is performed by placing one leg on the floor and then placing the other feet upwards near to the thigh. Then the hands are stretched above the head in a Namaskar position. Maheep, in the picture, can be seen acing the position to perfection while looking at the camera. Take a look at Maheep's side plank and Vrikshasana routine here:

Vrikshasana comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving balance, endurance and alertness. It also helps in developing neuromuscular coordination. Vrikshasana helps in strengthening the legs and opening the hips as well. Side plank, on the other hand, helps in protecting spine and strengthening the core, all the while improving the balance of the body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maheep kapoor fitness
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out