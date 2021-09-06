Malaika Arora enters the week ‘like a warrior’ with Yoga's Virabhadrasana II

Back to motivating fans to prioritise health and encouraging them towards a fitter lifestyle, Bollywood's fitness queen Malaika Arora dropped another Yoga challenge this Monday to continue her “#MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek” challenge where she connects with fitness enthusiasts by dropping a new Yoga exercise every week and asking them to nail it. This Monday, Malaika pushed fans to enter the week like a warrior"" with Yoga's Virabhadrasana II.

Want to increase stamina and boost confidence? Take fitness inspiration from Malaika as she shared the steps of Virabhadrasana II or Yoga's warrior pose II, which promises to help one achieve their health goals. Taking to her social media handle, Malaika shared a picture featuring her donning a stylish lack crop top with cutout details, teamed with a pair of high waist black tights.

Pulling back her silky and sleek tresses into a neat braid to keep her hair off her face during the rigorous workout session, Malaika nailed Virabhadrasana II. She shared in the caption, “Let’s take on the new week like a warrior with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek - Virabhadrasana II, also known as the Warrior Pose 2 (sic).”

Revealing some benefits of the exercise, Malaika added, “This pose will stretch the shoulders, chest, hips, and groins. And it helps to increase stamina while boosting confidence (sic).”

Method:

Stand-up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart. Keep your left foot at a 90-degree angle and with your left toes pointing out, keep your right foot at 45 degrees.

Bring your hands by shoulder level, parallel to the ground. Bend your left knee and look towards your left hand.

Keep your hip square and the right thigh parallel to the ground. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release the posture.

Benefits:

Virabhadrasana or the Warrior Pose 2 energises tired limbs and opens up your chest and lungs apart from stretching your hips, groins and shoulders and increasing stamina while boosting confidence. It also improves stability and balance and stimulates the practitioner's abdominal organs.

