Malaika Arora reveals the secret to her ‘snatched face’ and how she gets rid of puffiness in the morning

Have you ever had those mornings when you wake up with a swollen or puffy face? Well, you are not alone. Many, including reality TV personality and former VJ Malaika Arora, also face the same issue. However, instead of dunking her face in ice-cold water, she has an easy hack to de-puff her face. Malaika Arora shared the secret to getting rid of puffiness from her face.

On May 20, Malaika shared a video on Instagram wherein she talked about the hack she uses to reduce swelling on her face in the morning. She wrote, “Just some little hacks that make life way easier, thank me later!” To implement Malaika's hack into your life, all you need are two rubber bands. Here's all you need to know about it.

Dunking face in ice? A big no for Malaika Arora

The video begins with Malaika sharing that she had one of those days where she woke up with a very swollen face. She confessed that though a lot of people do things like dunking their face in a bowl of ice to get rid of the swelling, she cannot do it. “I'm sure it really helps. I can't do it because I have terrible issues with my sinuses. If I do that, I'll suffer from the worst sinus pain. Also, when I do that, I feel a little claustrophobic, so ice doesn't work for me.”

What does Malaika do to get rid of puffiness?

All you need are two rubber bands. Yes, you read that right. Malaika said in the video, “Just take 2 rubber bands and put them around your ears. You can do this in the morning when you wake up. I know I look really strange, but just put them on and walk around before your makeup. Trust me, it makes such a huge difference. Keep them on for some time; the tighter the rubber band, the better, because it really yanks it and holds everything in place.”

Malaika guessed that her hack works because our lymph nodes are situated around the ears and neck. “Put them on, keep them on for a while, and you'll actually see your face looks completely de-puffed. It looks nice and snatched— it's magic. Try it,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.