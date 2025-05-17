Fitness coach shares 3 anti-bloating and belly-slimming exercises that will release tension, reduce swelling

Dubai-based fitness coach Mia, who goes by miaa.fiit on Instagram, often shares workout tips on social media to aid her followers' fitness journey. In a recent post, shared on May 15, she posted three anti-bloating and belly-slimming routines that you should include in your workouts to see a visible change. Check out these 3 anti-bloating and belly-slimming exercises you need to try.

3 anti-bloating and belly-slimming routines

The three workouts Mia shared in her clip combined full-body stretching and core-strengthening routines. The fitness coach claimed that by the time one reaches the third exercise, they'll be able to release tension in their pelvis, reduce bloating, and the swelling in their body will go away. Here are the 3 exercises she suggested:

1. Place both your hands in front of you, palms flat on the ground, with one leg folded and the other raised with your foot planted flat on the floor. Move forward and backwards, allowing your body to stretch fully. When you move forward, move the second leg back and come into the tabletop yoga pose, also known as Bharmanasana.

2. For the second routine, sit on the floor with your hands placed behind your hips. Now, with one ankle placed on the thigh of another leg, which is bent from the knee, move your body sideways.

3. For the last pose, kneel on the floor. Then, place one leg near the other knee. Now, move your body forwards and backwards in the same position, with your hands placed in front of your chest and looking downwards.

Foods to reduce bloating

While exercise is important during your anti-bloating journey, you also need to keep a check on your diet. Check out these 16 foods to get rid of fat, bloating and fatigue, including berries, avocado, ginger, lemon water, and more, as suggested by a fitness coach here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.