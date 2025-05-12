Fitness coach shares when you should stretch, before or after workout

A workout routine is an entire process, not something you abruptly dive into, whether hitting the sets right away or starting with cardio. Stretching is a great start to your workout (or end?) It prepares your body for the intense session ahead. But the question that often comes to mind is, when is the best time to stretch? Before or after your workout? Should you begin with stretches to prep your body beforehand, or save them for after your last set? Stretching is an essential warm-up for your workout routine.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Only lifting for strength training? Check these 4 exercises without weights

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Asad Hussain, Fitness Coach, Founder and CEO of OddsFitness, a personalised health solution company, clarified all the common questions regarding stretching.

The fitness coach highlighted, “Stretching has always been a common practice before workouts, but modern exercise science suggests there might be smarter ways to approach it. Understanding how and when to stretch can significantly impact your performance and overall fitness.”

Asad Hussain shared an entire comprehensive guide with us that covers all the basics of stretching you need to know, from the essentials like stretching forms to the best time for stretching.

Here's the guide Asad shared:

Forms of stretching

1. Static stretching

Static stretching is good for long-term flexibility.(Shutterstock)

It involves holding positions like touching your toes for about 20-30 seconds.

This static stretching is excellent for long-term flexibility, but can temporarily weaken muscles if done immediately before intense activity.

2. Dynamic stretching

Dynamic stretching includes active movements.(Shutterstock)

It involves movements like leg swings or arm rotations.

This stretching form also actively prepares your muscles and joints, improves blood flow, and boosts immediate athletic performance.

3. Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation (PNF) stretching

PNF stretching requires assistance from a fitness coach or anyone else.(Shutterstock)

PNF stretching alternates between muscle contraction and relaxation, often with a partner, deeply enhancing flexibility.

It’s effective but usually reserved for after exercise or separate flexibility sessions due to its intensity.

Which stretching form is best for before vs after workouts?

Dynamic stretching before workouts.

Static stretching afterwards.

They both provide the best balance for flexibility, performance, and overall fitness.

Best timing for stretching

Every form of stretching has particular benefits.(Shutterstock)

Best for pre-workout: Research strongly supports dynamic stretching as the best choice before workouts. Dynamic stretches prepare your body effectively and can enhance athletic performance, especially in power activities like jumping and sprinting.

Research strongly supports dynamic stretching as the best choice before workouts. Dynamic stretches prepare your body effectively and can enhance athletic performance, especially in power activities like jumping and sprinting. Caveat: However, lengthy static stretching right before exercise can slightly reduce muscle strength and power, possibly affecting performance negatively. Major sports organisations like the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) now recommend dynamic warm-ups over static stretches before competition or intense training sessions.

However, lengthy static stretching right before exercise can slightly reduce muscle strength and power, possibly affecting performance negatively. Major sports organisations like the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) now recommend dynamic warm-ups over static stretches before competition or intense training sessions. Best for post-workout: Static stretching is best suited post-exercise. Muscles are warmed up, more pliable, and responsive, allowing for better flexibility gains. Regularly stretching after workouts (holding each stretch for 10–30 seconds, repeated a few times weekly) helps maintain or enhance flexibility without impairing performance.

Myths vs facts related to stretching

There are many myths surrounding stretching.(Shutterstock)

1. Myth: Stretching prevents all injuries.

Facts:

Stretching alone does not significantly reduce overall injury risk.

Comprehensive warm-ups and strength training are more effective injury-prevention strategies.

2. Myth: You must always stretch before any physical activity.

Facts:

Warming up is essential, but dynamic stretching is more effective than static stretching immediately before activity.

Static stretches are best saved for after workouts.

3. Myth: Stretching after workouts prevents muscle soreness.

Facts:

Stretching post-workout does not significantly reduce delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS).

DOMS results from microscopic muscle damage, and stretching has minimal impact on recovery speed.

Essential stretching recommendations

Stretching can be added to your workout routine.(Shutterstock)

1. Before Exercise:

Spend 5-10 minutes performing dynamic stretches.

Include movements that closely mimic the exercise you’ll perform.

2. After exercise:

Allocate 5–15 minutes for static stretching.

Focus on major muscle groups used during the workout.

Hold each stretch gently, avoiding pain.

3. General flexibility maintenance:

Engage in stretching exercises 2–3 times per week.

Incorporate a variety of stretches (static, dynamic, and occasionally PNF).

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.