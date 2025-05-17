Menu Explore
Doctor shares 7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic exposure on a daily basis

ByAdrija Dey
May 17, 2025 12:45 PM IST

A cardiovascular surgeon says simple swaps can help you reduce microplastic exposure, which can potentially invade your organs and harm your health. 

Microplastics are infinitesimally small plastic particles, typically less than 5 millimetres in size. They come from everyday items like water bottles, food containers, and break down into very small fragments. These particles have infiltrated the human body and have been found in nearly every organ, from the liver to the stomach, and even in blood vessels. The real culprit behind this is our pervasive, daily exposure to plastics every day. The hazards of microplastic accumulation are life-threatening, making it imperative to reduce the exposure.

Microplastics are small fragments of plastics which break off from the daily plastic products in our lives like plastic chopping boards, bottles, containers. (Shutterstock)
Microplastics are small fragments of plastics which break off from the daily plastic products in our lives like plastic chopping boards, bottles, containers. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: All Indian salt and sugar brands have microplastics: Study

Dr Jeremy London, a cardiovascular surgeon, took to Instagram on May 2 to share some simple yet often overlooked ways to reduce your exposure to microplastics in everyday life. 

7 ways to reduce microplastic exposure

Here are the 7 simplified ways suggested by Dr Jeremy London to reduce microplastic exposure: 

1. Avoid drinking water from plastic water bottles.

2. Stop microwaving in plastic containers.

3. Coffee cups many times are often lined with plastic, and you are putting hot beverages in them, making it harmful for you.

4. In the kitchen, exchange your coated cookware with stainless steel. Throw away your plastic utensils.

5. Remove the plastic cutting boards.

6. Throw away the plastic Tupperware and replace it with glass containers.

7. Many canned goods are lined with plastic, particularly canned soups.

ALSO READ: One bottle of water contains 240,000 plastic fragments: New study

Microplastics in the brain

Not a single organ is spared, as microplastics are ubiquitously found everywhere in our body, even the brain. According to a study published in December 2014, microplastics were found in the brain, equivalent to 4-5 paper clips' worth of plastic in the brain tissue. 

Moreover, the study also elaborated that microplastic concentration increased in just the past eight years. This indicates that plastic pollution is now a full-blown and alarming human health condition, going beyond just being an environmental concern. To read more about what else the study said, click here. 

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Follow Us On