Malaika Arora at 51 shows a full-body yoga asana that 'makes skin glow and helps manage weight'. Watch

Malaika Arora's love for yoga reflects in her healthy lifestyle. The TV personality and former VJ consistently works out and incorporates yoga in her routines. She even shares videos from her sessions on social media to inspire her followers to get on the health bandwagon. On May 19, she shared an Instagram video of an easy full-body yoga workout, breaking down each exercise she did, and also listed their benefits. Malaika Arora does the Hatha Surya Namaskara yoga routine.

A full-body yoga workout

Malaika shared the details of her yoga session and wrote, “Want a full-body workout but short on time? Try this Hatha Surya Namaskara! And aim for 12-24 rounds, depending on your capacity.” In the video, Malaika did 12 yoga poses while continuing to breathe and maintaining the correct posture. Here's the correct way to do the traditional Hatha Surya Namaskara routine:

Exhale (Pranamasana) Inhale (Hasta-uttanasana) Exhale (Hastapadasana) Inhale (Ashwa Sanchalanasana) Exhale (Dandasana) Suspend (Ashtanga Namaskara) Inhale (Bhujangasana) Exhale (Adho Mukha Svanasana) Inhale (Ashwa Sanchalanasana) Exhale (Hastapadasana) Inhale (Hasta uttanasana) Exhale (Pranamasana)

Benefits of Hatha Surya Namaskara

According to Malaika, this dynamic sequence offers numerous benefits. They are:

1. Improved flexibility and balance, and also strengthened core and overall physique.

2. Balances hormones.

3. Enhanced cardiovascular health.

4. It boosts energy.

⁠5. Makes your skin glow.

6. ⁠Helps manage a healthy weight.

7. ⁠It improves digestion and helps detoxify the body.

8. ⁠It promotes mindfulness and reduces stress, anxiety, and depression.

She also listed some additional tips for anyone who wants to start doing the routine:

1. Start slow and increase rounds as you progress.

2. Focus on proper technique and breathing.

3. Make it a part of your daily routine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.