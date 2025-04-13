Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares how just 3 Surya Namaskars can keep you fit and energised. Watch

There are times when sticking to our workout routine just isn't possible, life gets busy, or we simply need a break. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, frequently shares health and wellness insights with her Instagram family. In her April 12 post, she offers a gentle reminder to all those who often skip their daily exercise. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals if anti-inflammatory diet really works or is just another fad ) Rujuta Diwekar shares that three Surya Namaskars can be an effective way to stay fit when time is limited.(Instagram)

Skip exercise routinely? Try this trick

"This video serves as a quick reminder that you don't need a lot of time to fit in exercise," Rujuta shared in her post. “Today, I was at a hotel without any equipment, and I had to rush for an event. But I also know that my body doesn't feel right if I skip my workout. So, I decided to do three quick Surya Namaskars to get my body moving and feel energised.”

Talking about why she chose Surya Namaskar, Rujuta explained, "They are a complete exercise. They allow you to stretch, help you stay stable, strengthen your legs, and also build stamina. So, if you really don't have the time, just do this trick, three Surya Namaskars and you'll stay fit."

How to perform Surya Namaskar

Pranamasana (Prayer Pose): Stand tall, palms together in prayer.

Hastauttanasana (Raised Arms Pose): Inhale, raise arms, arch back.

Hasta Padasana (Hand to Foot Pose): Exhale, bend forward, touch the floor.

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose): Inhale, step one foot back, chest forward.

Dandasana (Plank Pose): Exhale, step other foot back, hold plank.

Ashtanga Namaskara (Salutation with Eight Limbs): Lower knees, chest, and chin to the floor.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Inhale, lift chest off the floor.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog): Exhale, lift hips into inverted V.

Repeat the steps, switching sides and end in the prayer pose.

Focus on breathing and flow through the poses for a full-body stretch.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.