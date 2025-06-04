Man who dropped 82 kg, 'felt breathless' and weighed over 170 kg opens up about life changing weight loss journey

Yogesh Tyagi from Ghaziabad underwent weight loss surgery to address sleep apnea and other health problems related to obesity. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, robotic, bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon, Dr Ashish Gautam discussed Yogesh's 82 kg weight loss following robotic bariatric surgery, which helped him combat multiple obesity-related health issues, including diabetes and hypertension. Also read | Ronit Roy shares how he lost 8 kgs in 2 months at 59 to play Prithviraj Chauhan's father: Martial arts to intense cardio Yogesh Tyagi shared details of his weight loss and how it has has changed his life.

Dr Gautam said, “Once confined by severe obesity-related complications and limited mobility, Yogesh now leads an active and independent life. Yogesh weighed 170 kg before surgery and has successfully lost 82 kg. Along with the weight loss, he has also overcome multiple obesity-related health issues including diabetes, hypertension, and obstructive sleep apnea. All these conditions have now been resolved.”

'A second life'

Before surgery, Yogesh’s weight had crossed 170 kg, leaving him breathless even after a few steps and entirely dependent on others for basic daily activities. Recalling those difficult days, Yogesh said, “I used to feel tired all the time. Even walking a few steps would leave me breathless. I could not climb stairs or take a bath on my own. I needed help with everything.”

Since losing weight, Yogesh ‘walks up to 2 km a day, climbs 4-5 floors without assistance, and handles his daily routine independently’. “My wife was very worried. I was so weak that I could not even move my legs. But now, I can walk, dress up, and live independently. Dr Ashish Gautam gave me a second life,” he said.

Robotic bariatric surgery uses a robotic system to assist surgeons during weight loss procedures like gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy. The system provides high-definition 3D visualisation, precise instrumentation, and enhanced dexterity, allowing for more accurate dissection and suturing.

Individuals considering weight loss surgeries must thoroughly understand the potential benefits and risks, as well as the necessary lifestyle changes. (Freepik)

What is bariatric surgery?

In an August 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vikas Singhal, associate director, GI surgery, GI oncology and bariatric surgery at Medanta in Gurugram, said, “Weight loss surgery, bariatric, or metabolic surgery are several terms used interchangeably for treating patients suffering from obesity and its health complications. The surgery has become very common and can be truly life-changing for patients.”

He added, “This surgery is a weight-loss procedure that alters the digestive system to aid weight loss. It is often performed when diet and exercise have not been effective or when serious health issues arise due to weight. Some procedures limit dietary intake, while others reduce fat and calorie absorption.”

What else do you need to know?

Individuals considering bariatric surgery must thoroughly understand the potential benefits and risks, as well as the necessary lifestyle changes. Consulting with a qualified healthcare professional can help individuals make an informed decision about whether bariatric surgery is right for them.

According to Mayoclinic.org, gastric bypass and other types of weight-loss surgery — also called bariatric or metabolic surgery — involve making changes to your digestive system to help you lose weight. Bariatric surgery is considered when diet and exercise haven't worked, or when there are serious health problems due to weight.

Different procedures can limit food intake, reduce nutrient absorption, or both. Weight loss can improve overall health and reduce the risk of weight-related health problems, but as with any major surgery, Mayoclinic.org says that there are potential risks and side effects, such as bleeding, infection, and nutritional deficiencies. Therefore, permanent healthy changes to diet and regular exercise are crucial for long-term success.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.