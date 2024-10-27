Man who shed 59 kg shows 'best workout routine to gain muscle while losing weight’. Watch
A US fitness coach and influencer shared his weekly workout regime and said that while ‘these are not fat-burning workouts, they simply worked best’ for him.
Justin O’Regan is a US-based 'weight loss coach'. He often shares videos of his fitness regime, healthy diet and weight loss journey on Instagram. In one of his latest videos, Justin shared his workout secrets. Alongside it, he wrote, “I used this workout split to gain muscle while losing 130 pounds (58.96 kg).” Also read | Man who lost 50 kg reveals 12 not-so-obvious benefits of drastic weight loss: 'I am an inch taller'
Sharing videos of his weekly gym workouts, he further wrote, “This 6-day split trains each muscle 2x per week... NOTE: fat loss comes from a calorie deficit, not exercise. These are not 'fat-burning' workouts. This split simply worked best for me.”
Details of his workout
Justin gave a breakdown of his fitness routine and wrote 'rest and repeat':
Monday - push
Tuesday - pull
Wednesday - legs
Thursday - rest
Friday - chest/back
Saturday - arms/shoulders
Sunday - legs
Justin on how to manage after a cheat day
In another recent video he posted on Instagram, Justin spoke about 'what you do when you take the cheat day too far'. He wrote, "Nothing. Hop right back on track the next day and forget about it. You can’t ruin your progress with one day of overeating… you’d be surprised to see how much you’d need to eat to gain 1 pound (0.45 kg) of fat. Don’t take any drastic measures to 'make up' for the extra calories. This can lead to a cycle of restricting/binging."
If you are looking for an easy weight loss hack you can do anywhere — which burns 20x more calories than walking — you should know about. Try stair-climbing as a regular exercise — or just adding a few flights a day — as it might help you lose weight. It's accessible and research shows it's more effective than walking on level ground. Here's everything you should know.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
