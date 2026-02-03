Maryland doctor explains grand mal epilepsy seizure, shares what to do when someone experiences it

Like the disorder, the symptoms of seizures can also vary wildly. Taking to Instagram on February 3, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained one of the most common seizures of epilepsy , and explained the best way to deal with the situation.

Epilepsy is a commonly occurring brain condition that causes recurring seizures. According to the Mayo Clinic website, it affects people of all ages, genders, races and ethnic backgrounds. There are various forms of epilepsy, and while some of them have been linked to certain causes like genes, trauma, and head injury, others have not.

All about the tonic-clonic seizure Dr Sood discussed the tonic-clonic seizure in his video, which is also known as the grand mal seizure. The Mayo Clinic website refers to it as the most visibly apparent seizure.

“These seizures usually start suddenly with loss of consciousness and stiffening of the body. And that’s followed by the rhythmic jerking of the arms and legs,” explained Dr Sood. ”Breathing can become irregular, and after it ends, people are often confused. They can also be exhausted or have no memory of what just happened.”

Seizures occur due to abnormal electrical activity in the brain. This can be caused by various triggers such as missed medication, stress, illness, or even lack of sleep. However, sometimes seizures can also occur when there is no clear trigger at all.

What to do when someone experiences a seizure The steps to take when someone experiences a seizure in front of us are simple, shared Dr Sood. He listed them as follows:

Stay calm and keep them safe Clear the area, move nearby objects to prevent injury Cushion the person’s head Do not restrain them or put anything in their mouth Time the seizure. If it lasts longer than five minutes or seizures happen back-to-back, seek emergency help. Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.