Meditating on the wheels

You must have heard of meditating while sleeping, but ever heard of meditating while cycling? Pune’s World on Wheels organization is promoting the idea of meditating while pedaling those wheels. For the same, the NGO will organize a 230-km cycle ride from Pune to Pandharpur on Saturday.

“Just like Pandharpur Wari (an iconic Yatra) we will be chanting Vithoba Rahumai while cycling. We believe that chanting reduces the possibility of a heart attack. So we will teach how to meditate while cycling, and share this joy with our co-riders,” says cyclist Nilesh Misaal who is one of the founders of the organization.

If that wasn’t enough Misaal along with three other renowned cyclists and his co-members Shankar Gadve, Sunil Kukde, Preeti Maske, also plan to promote Bamboo bicycles. “The idea is to promote green rides, and healthy life. Not everyone will be using these bicycles but just the two of us,” says Misaal who also two times Guinness World Record holder.

The tour will have 50 cyclists right from a 14-year-old to people above 50. Deepali Parekh who is a budding cyclist has been doing it for five years now, however, she is “super excited” for this expedition. “I am also very anxious to meet and ride with all these experienced cyclists. But I’m sure it’ll be fun to be at Vitthoba’s premises and ride with safety and fun,” the 46-year-old Dhayari resident shares.

Pravin Ghare of Jambhulwadi Road says he wasn’t confident to get on such a long journey. “So far my longest ride is 130km. But the team motivated me and gave me the confidence that I can complete this ride without any injury. The hot climate will not deter us anymore,” says the 35-year-old.

“The response by Punekars has been overwhelmingly positive. But we want to keep it strictly for 50 people, otherwise managing people would have been a nightmare,” Misaal signs off.