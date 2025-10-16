Metabolic surgeon shares how to enjoy festive food without guilt, reveals healthy vs harmful foods

Diwali 2025 festivities are already in the air. From colourful decorations, lively music at parties, and delicious foods - the celebrations have already begun. Food plays a big role in the festivities, but indulging too much can make us feel bloated and uncomfortable instead of happy. The challenge is finding a balance where we can enjoy our favourite foods while also caring for our health. How can we enjoy delicious holiday foods while staying healthy? How can we enjoy delicious holiday foods while staying healthy?(Adobe Stock)

What can I eat that's healthy?

Let’s look at which festive dishes can make your table lively without harming your health and which ones to think twice about.

1. Homemade traditional sweets

Homemade treats made with healthy ingredients can definitely be part of our festive celebrations. Use the following ingredients for healthier treats:

Jaggery: This natural sweetener is rich in minerals like iron and magnesium, which can provide several health benefits.

This natural sweetener is rich in minerals like iron and magnesium, which can provide several health benefits. Ghee: "Ghee is often misunderstood, but it can help with digestion and balance hormones," says Dr Arush Sabharwal, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgeon at SCOD (Surgical Centre for Obesity and Diabetes) Clinic, tells Health Shots.

"Ghee is often misunderstood, but it can help with digestion and balance hormones," says Dr Arush Sabharwal, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgeon at SCOD (Surgical Centre for Obesity and Diabetes) Clinic, tells Health Shots. Dry fruits and whole grains: Think about your favourite sweets made with ingredients like gram flour and whole wheat flour. These ingredients provide good nutrition when you enjoy them in moderation.

Enjoy these treats slowly instead of rushing through them. Take a piece or two and pay attention to their flavours and the happiness they bring. Think of them as more than just extra calories.

2. Dry fruits, nuts, and seeds

These tiny powerhouses pack a significant punch when it comes to nutrition.

Healthy fats and fibre: Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are good sources of healthy fats and fibre. They can help stabilise blood sugar levels and keep sugar cravings under control.

Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are good sources of healthy fats and fibre. They can help stabilise blood sugar levels and keep sugar cravings under control. Micronutrients: They contain important vitamins and minerals.

Avoid sugar-coated and fried nuts. Instead, choose roasted or soaked nuts. They are both tasty and healthy.

3. Non-sugary festive drinks

When choosing drinks, consider options beyond sugary drinks and fizzy sodas that often fill our holiday tables. Here are some refreshing choices:

Spiced buttermilk: Not only is it refreshing, but it also aids digestion.

Not only is it refreshing, but it also aids digestion. Coconut water: Coconut water is a hydrating option packed with electrolytes, says Dr Sabharwal.

Coconut water is a hydrating option packed with electrolytes, says Dr Sabharwal. Almond milk with saffron: This special mix can satisfy your sweet cravings while still being healthy.

These drinks keep you hydrated and provide nutrients, making them excellent choices for your holiday meals.

4. Spices with traditional roots

Indian cooking during festivals is known for its rich use of spices, and this is for a good reason.

Healing properties: Turmeric, cardamom, cinnamon, cumin, and fennel are not only tasty; they also help with metabolism, keep blood sugar levels steady, and support gut health, says Dr Sabharwal.

Turmeric, cardamom, cinnamon, cumin, and fennel are not only tasty; they also help with metabolism, keep blood sugar levels steady, and support gut health, says Dr Sabharwal. Flavour and nutrition: Using these spices in your meals makes them taste better and adds nutritional value.

What is the most unhealthy food to consume?

While it’s easy to want to eat everything during the holidays, some festive foods are better to avoid. According to Dr Sabharwal, here's what to skip:

1. High sugar and refined carbohydrate foods

Commercial sweets and baked goods can be tough to resist, but many contain refined sugars and flours. These ingredients can raise your blood sugar and lead to weight gain. Hydrogenated fats: Many store-bought snacks contain harmful ingredients. Choose naturally sweetened or jaggery-based options instead.

2. Deep-fried foods

At festivals, we often find tasty deep-fried snacks like pakoras and puris. However, these foods can be unhealthy because:

High trans fats: "Reusing cooking oil for frying raises the levels of trans fats, which can harm your body by increasing oxidative stress", says the doctor.

"Reusing cooking oil for frying raises the levels of trans fats, which can harm your body by increasing oxidative stress", says the doctor. Portion control: If you find it hard to resist, try to have smaller portions. Whenever you can, choose air-frying or baking instead.

3. Alcohol-induced dehydration

Festivities can often turn into nights filled with drinks. While this can be enjoyable, remember:

Hidden calories: "Alcohol has a lot of calories and can make you dehydrated. This can leave you feeling tired and sluggish", shares Dr Arush.

"Alcohol has a lot of calories and can make you dehydrated. This can leave you feeling tired and sluggish", shares Dr Arush. Choose wisely: If you are drinking, choose water or sparkling water after each drink instead of sugary cocktails.

4. Mindless snacking

One of the biggest problems during the festive season is eating without noticing how much you've consumed. Mindfulness is key: take the time to sit down for meals. Eating slowly and appreciating each bite helps prevent overeating.