Milind Soman restores shoulder posture with mugdar, gets ready to donate plasma

Regularly updating fans about his recovery journey, ever since he contracted Covid-19 last month, Milind Soman has kept fitness enthusiasts on their toes with his workout motivations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Having recovered from Covid-19 recently, Milind is gearing to donate plasma next week and meanwhile, showed fans how to open up the back and restore shoulders to full health, mobility and posture with mugdar exercises or swinging the Indian clubs.

Taking to his social media handle, Milind shared a video which gave netizens a sneak-peek into Milind’s robust exercise session in an exotic backdrop. Dressed in his signature dark blue tee and a pair of black shorts, Milind held up a visibly-heavy mugdar in each hand and posed before the camera before he started swinging them alternately above his head.

“Feels like l've most completely recovered. Will be ready to donate plasma in another 10 days. Blood plasma from people who have recovered from covid19 can help save lives (sic),” Milind shared in the video’s caption. He added, “Stay calm. Take care of yourselves. Do what you can (sic).”

Benefits:

Indian club training or swinging mugdar over one’s head is a good cardiovascular exercise whose major benefit is shoulder strength and flexibility. It is great for rehab and prehab, body coordination, grip and forearm strength and gives core muscles a good workout.

It not only extends the life of one’s shoulders, improves mobility and range of motion but also improves one’s sense of balance by working up the pelvic muscles. The exercise movements open up the back and restore the pronated (rolled forward) shoulders to full health, mobility and posture.

