Mother's Day 2025: Dermat shares 5 skincare tips every new mom needs while caring for a newborn

Mother's Day 2025: On May 11, as we celebrate Mother’s Day, let’s take a moment to shift the focus to new moms who are juggling diaper changes, midnight feedings, and baby bawling in the middle of the night. Skincare is one of the ultimate self-care rituals, but when new moms barely have time to breathe or catch a wink of sleep, it’s typically the last thing on their minds. Skin health takes a hit as baby care duties sweep it under the carpet. But even with all the overwhelming baby duties, new moms, despite being busy, can still sneak in some quick skincare that’s both simple and effective. Mothers multitask all the responsibilities of family, work, and childcare, often putting their own needs last.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shifa Yadav, Consultant, Dermatology and Cosmetology at Artemis Hospitals, shared effective skincare tips for new moms that can fit in even the busiest schedules without taking up a lot of time and energy.

She said, "When you are too busy looking after a newborn or running around after a toddler, there's hardly any time for a long routine for your skin. But self-care does not mean hours in the bathroom. By following a few simple steps, you can nourish your skin and recharge yourself, because when you are good to yourself, everything else falls into place."

Dr Shifa Yadav shared this detailed guide with us that covers all the essentials you need to know as a new mom or someone who knows a new mom.

Here's the guide that the dermat shared:

1. Keep it to the basics

Start with a hydrating, gentle face wash to clean your skin, use it morning and night, or just at night if mornings are too crazy. If you can spare one minute, you may spray on an alcohol free toner to freshen up your skin, but it is entirely optional.

Moisturising is the step you should always take. Applying a gentle, hydrating moisturiser keeps your skin from becoming dry and hard. The routine in this case only takes 2–3 minutes.

2. Don’t forget sunscreen

Even indoors, sunlight can pass through windows and harm your skin, especially if you are sitting in the sun while feeding or playing with your baby. That's why sunscreen is needed every day, even at home.

Choose a light sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to protect your skin from sun damage that causes premature ageing and skin problems. Tinted sunscreens are also a good option, as they not only give protection but also leave a healthy glow on your skin.

3. Nighttime skincare

Even if you wake up several times in the middle of the night, a simple nighttime skincare routine can help your skin heal.

Wash your face with a gentle cleanser to remove sweat or baby drool.

Then, put on a moisturising serum or facial oil, look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid or squalane.

Last, apply a night cream or a plain moisturiser to lock in the moisture.

With newborns crying all the time, mothers rarely get a moment to themselves.(Shutterstock)

4. Weekly pampering

New moms deserve a bit of spa time, too. Try to allow yourself only 15-20 minutes a week for some simple skin care.

Wash your face softly with a light scrub or enzyme peel to remove dead skin.

Even a sheet mask can be applied while you are nursing or snuggling your baby; it moisturises and soothes your skin without using up more time.

5. Multi-task with multi-use products

Using multipurpose products can actually save you time and energy, something every new mom can use. Multifunctional products guarantee skincare simplification without compromising care or efficacy.

One good example is a tinted lip balm, which not only nourishes your lips but also gives your cheeks a natural sheen, acting as instant makeup.

A moisturiser that contains SPF protects your skin from the sun and still hydrates it, foregoing using two separate products.

A cleansing balm that removes makeup and cleans your face at once makes your night routine much easier.

Dr Shifa, other than skincare, also shared tips on nutrition for new moms to glow from the inside out. She said, “Healthy skin begins from within. Consume foods that are high in vitamins and antioxidants, such as leafy greens, berries, and oranges. Include omega-3 fatty foods such as salmon for skin hydration and lean proteins for repair. Rest is also essential; sleep whenever you can. A good sleep allows your skin to heal and shine. Both good food and good sleep can work wonders for your skin.”

