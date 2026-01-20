Mumbai paediatrician warns of 4 paediatric emergencies no parent should ever ignore

If untreated, dehydration and electrolyte imbalance can become life-threatening, making early medical intervention necessary.

Severe diarrhoea continues to be one of the leading causes of emergencies in young children. "Children lose fluids rapidly, and dehydration can progress faster than many parents expect", says Dr Sontakke.

What makes paracetamol poisoning more dangerous is the fact that the early signs and symptoms are often very mild and go unnoticed. Liver damage can occur if left untreated. “Prompt medical evaluation is required whenever a medicine overdose is suspected, even if the child appears well initially”, says the expert.

Paracetamol is one of the most commonly used medications in children and is considered entirely safe for use. However, accidental overdose of paracetamol is a recurring cause of paediatric emergency visits. “Primarily, when doses are repeated very closely, incorrect measurements are used, or multiple paracetamol-containing medicines are given together”, Dr Sanket Sontakke, Consultant – Critical Care Medicine, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots .

In most paediatric emergencies, time is the most critical factor. What often determines whether a child recovers quickly or develops serious complications is early intervention and prompt medical attention. In critical care settings, doctors frequently see children brought in late, not because parents were negligent, but because the early warning signs were not recognised in time. Some paediatric emergencies are far more common than people realise, and knowing when to act can genuinely save lives.

3. Type 1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes in children often presents abruptly and is frequently missed in its early stages. "Children may present to emergency departments with advanced symptoms because initial signs were mistaken for a simple illness", says the paediatrician.

Red flags parents should watch for include: Fast or labored breathing

Persistent vomiting

Excessive thirst or frequent urination

Sudden weight loss or extreme fatigue Delayed recognition can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious condition that requires immediate intensive care.

4. Foreign body aspiration Foreign body aspiration typically occurs suddenly and demands urgent action. Small toys, food particles, or household objects can easily block a child’s airway.

Parents should seek immediate medical help if a child develops: Sudden choking

Breathing difficulty

Persistent coughing

Noisy or laboured breathing This is a true medical emergency where every minute matters.

Paediatric emergencies are not always dramatic at the outset. "Symptoms such as persistent vomiting, fast breathing, sudden choking, breathing difficulty, or suspected medicine overdose should never be ignored. Seeking timely medical care can prevent complications and save lives," says the doctor. In paediatric care, awareness leads to faster action, and quicker action leads to safer outcomes.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)