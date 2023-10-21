News / Lifestyle / Health / Must empower women by making them equal, honourable partners in nation-building: President Murmu

Must empower women by making them equal, honourable partners in nation-building: President Murmu

ByHT Analytics
Oct 21, 2023 08:00 PM IST

Must empower women by making them equal, honourable partners in nation-building: President Murmu

"The festival of Durga Puja symbolises the victory of good over evil, awareness over ignorance and truth over falsehood. Worshipped in many forms, Maa Durga gives us the strength to keep the divisive and destructive forces at bay," Murmu said.

HT Image
HT Image

She asked all to take a pledge to work for the unity and integrity of the country, following good conduct and with the spirit of service.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"We must empower women by making them equal and honorable partners in nation-building," the president said.

She has sent her greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Durga Puja, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad," it added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out