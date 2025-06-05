Myntra End of Reason Sale is giving up to 50% off on shampoos, conditioners, hair colours, and more

The monsoon season has almost arrived, and we are sure you would be eager to get drenched in the rain. While the season does peak up our excitement levels, the fact is that your hair bears the brunt of these rains the most. But worry not as Myntra End of Reason Sale has got you covered here. The sale is offering up to 50% off on a wide assortment of shampoos, conditioners, hair serums, and many more hair care essentials. Best hair care products at Myntra End of Reason Sale

Along with the unbeatable discounts, you can also grab a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Additionally, there are plenty of coupon discounts to help you save big. So, start shopping before the sale ends.

MOROCCANOIL Extra Volume Shampoo gently cleanses your hair while boosting volume and body in fine, limp hair. This shampoo is infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and revitalizing nutrients that lift hair from the roots without weighing it down. This lightweight formula enhances shine, detangles hair effortlessly, and creates a full-bodied, salon-finish look. The best part is that this shampoo is free from sulphates, phosphates, and parabens and it revitalizes your hair's natural texture and bounce with every wash. Ideal for daily use, it leaves hair soft, manageable, and noticeably voluminous.

Specifications Hair Type: Fine to medium hair Key Ingredients: Argan oil, linden bud extract Free From: Sulphates, phosphates, parabens Benefits: Adds volume and shine; gently cleanses without weighing hair down Click Here to Buy

Schwarzkopf Bonacure Time Restore Conditioner targets mature, fragile hair to deeply nourish and restore elasticity. It is infused with Q10+ and Nutrifiller technology that strengthens the hair structure while preventing breakage and brittleness. This conditioner improves manageability, smooths the hair surface, and adds a healthy shine. Regular use enhances resilience and supports hair regeneration, making it perfect for ageing or damaged hair. Experience stronger, softer, and more youthful-looking hair with each application.

Specifications Hair Type: Mature, fragile, or thinning hair Key Ingredients: Q10+ complex, Nutrifiller technology Benefits: Strengthens hair structure, improves elasticity and manageability Application: Use after shampooing, leave for 2-3 minutes Click Here to Buy

The ARATA Advanced Curl Care Set includes a Curl Enhancing Hair Gel and Cream, designed to define, hydrate, and nourish curly hair. Made with flaxseed, shea butter, and argan oil, the vegan formula of this shampoo enhances natural curls without crunch or residue. It controls frizz, locks in moisture, and promotes shine, giving curls structure and bounce. This cruelty-free shampoo is completely free from harsh chemicals, supports healthier hair with every use, making it ideal for regular styling and maintenance.

Specifications Hair Type: Curly and wavy hair Key Features: Vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free Includes: Curl Cream (100ml), Curl Gel (100ml) Benefits: Defines curls, reduces frizz, provides hold and bounce Formulated With: Flaxseed extract, shea butter, coconut oil Click Here to Buy

KAMA AYURVEDA Bringadi Thailam is a powerful Ayurvedic oil that promotes hair growth, reduces hair fall, and combats dandruff. Crafted with potent herbs like bhringraj, amla, and indigo in a sesame oil base, this hair oil nourishes the scalp and strengthens roots. The calming formulation of this hair oil also helps relieve stress and improves sleep quality. The regular usage of this hair oil revives dull hair and supports a healthy scalp, making it ideal for holistic hair care and scalp wellness.

Specifications Hair Type: All hair types Key Ingredients: Bhringraj, Amla, sesame oil, indigo Benefits: Reduces hair fall, dandruff, and premature graying Usage: Massage onto scalp and leave for 20-30 minutes before washing Click Here to Buy

Schwarzkopf OSiS+ Flexwax delivers strong hold and styling versatility with a creamy texture that never flakes. This hair wax is ideal for sculpted looks, it allows remolding without leaving any residue. This hair wax provides a natural finish with strong texture control and separation. It is suitable for all hair types and ensures long-lasting definition and shine for bold or casual styles.

Specifications Hair Type: All hair types Hold Level: Strong, re-mouldable hold Texture: Creamy consistency with matte finish Benefits: Long-lasting style control without greasiness Click Here to Buy

L’Oreal Paris Excellence Creme offers rich, long-lasting hair colour with triple protection. Enriched with pro-keratin, ceramide, and collagen, it protects hair before, during, and after colouring. The non-drip crème formula of this hair colour delivers 100% grey coverage while nourishing the hair for a soft, silky finish. This hair colour is available in a wide shade range, ensures vibrant, salon-quality results at home and is ideal for all hair types.

Specifications Type: Permanent hair colour Key Ingredients: Pro-Keratin, Ceramide, Collagen Coverage: 100% grey coverage Benefits: Rich, long-lasting colour; protects, strengthens, and revitalizes hair Shades Available: Multiple Kit Includes: Colour crème, developer, conditioner, gloves Click Here to Buy

Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth Serum promotes healthy hair growth with a science-backed, clean formulation. Powered by Redensyl, peptides, and biotin, this serum stimulates follicles and reduces hair fall. This hair growth serum is lightweight and non-greasy and penetrates deeply into the scalp to nourish from the root without clogging pores. With consistent use, this serum strengthens strands, enhances thickness, and boosts overall hair density.

Specifications Hair Concern: Hair thinning and breakage Key Ingredients: Redensyl, Procapil, Pea protein Benefits: Stimulates hair growth, strengthens follicles Free From: Sulfates, parabens, silicones Usage: Apply on dry scalp daily without rinsing Click Here to Buy

Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Dry Shampoo refreshes hair instantly while leaving it delicately scented with a fruity, bubbly fragrance. This dry shampoo is designed to absorb oil and add light volume. Its non-powdery finish leaves no white residue, making it suitable for all hair colours. It is perfect for on-the-go styling, delivers a clean, refreshed look with a festive scent.

Specifications Hair Type: All hair types Scent: Sparkling berries, juicy tangerine, and champagne Benefits: Absorbs oil, refreshes hair between washes Formulation: Lightweight, residue-free Click Here to Buy

FAQ for hair care essentials on sale during Myntra End of Reason Sale What kind of hair care products are included in the sale? You can find a wide variety of hair care products including shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, hair masks, serums, styling products, and more from top brands.

How much discount can I expect on hair care products? You can get up to 50% off on hair care products, depending on the brand, product type, and ongoing promotional offers.

Are there any bundle offers or combos available? Yes, many brands offer combo packs or curated kits at discounted prices during the sale for better value.

Can I return or exchange hair care products bought on sale? Returns or exchanges for hair care products are usually not allowed due to hygiene reasons. Always check the return policy on the product page before buying.

Are hair care products authentic during the sale? Absolutely. All products sold on Myntra are 100% genuine and sourced from trusted brand partners.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.