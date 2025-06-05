Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Myntra End of Reason Sale is giving up to 50% off on shampoos, conditioners, hair colours, and more

ByShweta Pandey
Jun 05, 2025 12:50 PM IST

Looking to change your monsoon hair care regime? During Myntra End of Reason Sale, get up to 50% off on shampoos, conditioners, hair serums, and more.

Suggestions included in this article

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

The monsoon season has almost arrived, and we are sure you would be eager to get drenched in the rain. While the season does peak up our excitement levels, the fact is that your hair bears the brunt of these rains the most. But worry not as Myntra End of Reason Sale has got you covered here. The sale is offering up to 50% off on a wide assortment of shampoos, conditioners, hair serums, and many more hair care essentials.

Best hair care products at Myntra End of Reason Sale
Best hair care products at Myntra End of Reason Sale

Along with the unbeatable discounts, you can also grab a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Additionally, there are plenty of coupon discounts to help you save big. So, start shopping before the sale ends.

Loading Suggestions...

1.

MOROCCANOIL Extra Volume Shampoo
Loading Suggestions...

MOROCCANOIL Extra Volume Shampoo gently cleanses your hair while boosting volume and body in fine, limp hair. This shampoo is infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and revitalizing nutrients that lift hair from the roots without weighing it down. This lightweight formula enhances shine, detangles hair effortlessly, and creates a full-bodied, salon-finish look. The best part is that this shampoo is free from sulphates, phosphates, and parabens and it revitalizes your hair's natural texture and bounce with every wash. Ideal for daily use, it leaves hair soft, manageable, and noticeably voluminous.

Specifications

Hair Type:
Fine to medium hair
Key Ingredients:
Argan oil, linden bud extract
Free From:
Sulphates, phosphates, parabens
Benefits:
Adds volume and shine; gently cleanses without weighing hair down
Click Here to Buy

2.

Schwarzkopf PROFESSIONAL Bonacure Time Restore Conditioner
Loading Suggestions...

Schwarzkopf Bonacure Time Restore Conditioner targets mature, fragile hair to deeply nourish and restore elasticity. It is infused with Q10+ and Nutrifiller technology that strengthens the hair structure while preventing breakage and brittleness. This conditioner improves manageability, smooths the hair surface, and adds a healthy shine. Regular use enhances resilience and supports hair regeneration, making it perfect for ageing or damaged hair. Experience stronger, softer, and more youthful-looking hair with each application.

Specifications

Hair Type:
Mature, fragile, or thinning hair
Key Ingredients:
Q10+ complex, Nutrifiller technology
Benefits:
Strengthens hair structure, improves elasticity and manageability
Application:
Use after shampooing, leave for 2-3 minutes
Click Here to Buy

3.

ARATA Set of Advanced Curl Care Vegan Curl Enhancing Pro-Styling Hair Gel & Hair Cream
Loading Suggestions...

The ARATA Advanced Curl Care Set includes a Curl Enhancing Hair Gel and Cream, designed to define, hydrate, and nourish curly hair. Made with flaxseed, shea butter, and argan oil, the vegan formula of this shampoo enhances natural curls without crunch or residue. It controls frizz, locks in moisture, and promotes shine, giving curls structure and bounce. This cruelty-free shampoo is completely free from harsh chemicals, supports healthier hair with every use, making it ideal for regular styling and maintenance.

Specifications

Hair Type:
Curly and wavy hair
Key Features:
Vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free
Includes:
Curl Cream (100ml), Curl Gel (100ml)
Benefits:
Defines curls, reduces frizz, provides hold and bounce
Formulated With:
Flaxseed extract, shea butter, coconut oil
Click Here to Buy

4.

KAMA AYURVEDA Bringadi Thailam Intensive Hair Oil
Loading Suggestions...

KAMA AYURVEDA Bringadi Thailam is a powerful Ayurvedic oil that promotes hair growth, reduces hair fall, and combats dandruff. Crafted with potent herbs like bhringraj, amla, and indigo in a sesame oil base, this hair oil nourishes the scalp and strengthens roots. The calming formulation of this hair oil also helps relieve stress and improves sleep quality. The regular usage of this hair oil revives dull hair and supports a healthy scalp, making it ideal for holistic hair care and scalp wellness.

Specifications

Hair Type:
All hair types
Key Ingredients:
Bhringraj, Amla, sesame oil, indigo
Benefits:
Reduces hair fall, dandruff, and premature graying
Usage:
Massage onto scalp and leave for 20-30 minutes before washing
Click Here to Buy

5.

Schwarzkopf PROFESSIONAL OSiS+ Flexwax Strong Cream Hair Wax
Loading Suggestions...

Schwarzkopf OSiS+ Flexwax delivers strong hold and styling versatility with a creamy texture that never flakes. This hair wax is ideal for sculpted looks, it allows remolding without leaving any residue. This hair wax provides a natural finish with strong texture control and separation. It is suitable for all hair types and ensures long-lasting definition and shine for bold or casual styles.

Specifications

Hair Type:
All hair types
Hold Level:
Strong, re-mouldable hold
Texture:
Creamy consistency with matte finish
Benefits:
Long-lasting style control without greasiness
Click Here to Buy

6.

L’Oreal Paris Excellence Creme Hair Colour
Loading Suggestions...

L’Oreal Paris Excellence Creme offers rich, long-lasting hair colour with triple protection. Enriched with pro-keratin, ceramide, and collagen, it protects hair before, during, and after colouring. The non-drip crème formula of this hair colour delivers 100% grey coverage while nourishing the hair for a soft, silky finish. This hair colour is available in a wide shade range, ensures vibrant, salon-quality results at home and is ideal for all hair types.

Specifications

Type:
Permanent hair colour
Key Ingredients:
Pro-Keratin, Ceramide, Collagen
Coverage:
100% grey coverage
Benefits:
Rich, long-lasting colour; protects, strengthens, and revitalizes hair
Shades Available:
Multiple
Kit Includes:
Colour crème, developer, conditioner, gloves
Click Here to Buy

7.

Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth Serum
Loading Suggestions...

Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth Serum promotes healthy hair growth with a science-backed, clean formulation. Powered by Redensyl, peptides, and biotin, this serum stimulates follicles and reduces hair fall. This hair growth serum is lightweight and non-greasy and penetrates deeply into the scalp to nourish from the root without clogging pores. With consistent use, this serum strengthens strands, enhances thickness, and boosts overall hair density.

Specifications

Hair Concern:
Hair thinning and breakage
Key Ingredients:
Redensyl, Procapil, Pea protein
Benefits:
Stimulates hair growth, strengthens follicles
Free From:
Sulfates, parabens, silicones
Usage:
Apply on dry scalp daily without rinsing
Click Here to Buy

8.

Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Dry Shampoo
Loading Suggestions...

Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Dry Shampoo refreshes hair instantly while leaving it delicately scented with a fruity, bubbly fragrance. This dry shampoo is designed to absorb oil and add light volume. Its non-powdery finish leaves no white residue, making it suitable for all hair colours. It is perfect for on-the-go styling, delivers a clean, refreshed look with a festive scent.

Specifications

Hair Type:
All hair types
Scent:
Sparkling berries, juicy tangerine, and champagne
Benefits:
Absorbs oil, refreshes hair between washes
Formulation:
Lightweight, residue-free
Click Here to Buy

Similar articles for you:

Top 8 Beard serums for manageable beard at Myntra fwd: Time to give your beard a well-groomed look

Niacinamide face creams: Our top 8 picks for a blemish-free, spotless, and bright skin

Top 8 smudge-proof and transfer-proof lipsticks for stunning lips that last long; No fades, no transfer!

Top 8 anti pigmentation creams to fight pigmentation and dark spots for spotless, glowing skin

 

FAQ for hair care essentials on sale during Myntra End of Reason Sale

  • What kind of hair care products are included in the sale?

    You can find a wide variety of hair care products including shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, hair masks, serums, styling products, and more from top brands.

  • How much discount can I expect on hair care products?

    You can get up to 50% off on hair care products, depending on the brand, product type, and ongoing promotional offers.

  • Are there any bundle offers or combos available?

    Yes, many brands offer combo packs or curated kits at discounted prices during the sale for better value.

  • Can I return or exchange hair care products bought on sale?

    Returns or exchanges for hair care products are usually not allowed due to hygiene reasons. Always check the return policy on the product page before buying.

  • Are hair care products authentic during the sale?

    Absolutely. All products sold on Myntra are 100% genuine and sourced from trusted brand partners.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Myntra End of Reason Sale is giving up to 50% off on shampoos, conditioners, hair colours, and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On