National Cancer Survivor's Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

National Cancer Survivor's Day 2024: Every year, a significant number of people die of cancer. The impact of cancer on the patient as well as the family members is very brutal. It is a painful disease and can turn fatal. National Cancer Survivor's Day is observed every year to raise awareness about the impact of cancer and the challenges faced by the patient as well as the family members. National Cancer Survivor's Day is observed to reinstate the need for early detection and treatment of cancer. As we gear up to observe the important day for this year, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. This year, National Cancer Survivor's Day will be observed on June 2.(Shutterstock)

Date:

Every year, National Cancer Survivor's Day is observed on the first Sunday of the month of June. This year, National Cancer Survivor's Day will be observed on June 2, which is a Sunday.

History:

The first celebration of National Cancer Survivor's Day was held on June 5, 1988, when people took to the streets with rallies and parades to raise awareness about cancer and show their support for the cancer survivors. Since then, National Cancer Survivor's Day is observed every year to urge people to go for early detection and treatment. The day also raises awareness about the access of cancer treatment for everyone.

Significance:

One of the best ways to celebrate National Cancer Survivor's Day is by volunteering in a local community and helping cancer survivors. We can also learn and educate ourselves more about the disease and work with government organisations, non-profit organisations and others to help easy access of cancer treatment to all strata of society. We can work to break the social stigma and fear associated with this disease. We can speak to cancer patients, their family members and cancer survivors to learn more about this disease.