National Dengue Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know about the day

National Dengue Day 2024: Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection. Usually, mosquitoes bite someone with the virus, which can transfer to other people via mosquito bite. Some of the symptoms of dengue are high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain. In severe cases, there can be serious bleeding and shock – at this stage, dengue can be life-threatening. However, dengue can be prevented with the right kind of treatment at the right time. Mainly in the tropical and subtropical regions, dengue can spread easily. It is endemic to more than 100 countries in the world. Every year, National Dengue Day is observed to spread awareness about the disease and how we can combat it. As we gear up to celebrate National Dengue Day for this year, here are a few things to know about the special day. Every year, National Dengue Day is observed on May 16(Representative Image)

Date:

Every year, National Dengue Day is observed on May 16. This year, National Dengue Day falls on Thursday.

History:

"Dengue epidemics tend to have seasonal patterns, with transmission often peaking during and after rainy seasons. There are several factors contributing to this increase, and they include high mosquito population levels, susceptibility to circulating serotypes, favourable air temperatures, precipitation and humidity, all of which affect the reproduction and feeding patterns of mosquito populations, as well as the dengue virus incubation period. Lack of proactive control interventions and staff are some of the other challenges," wrote the World Health Organisation on their official website.

Significance:

The theme for this year's National Dengue Day is - Dengue Prevention: Our Responsibility for a Safer Tomorrow. The day is observed to start conversations regarding the disease and speak of the treatment facilities available that can help in combating the disease. The treatment options should be made accessible to everyone. The day also identifies the efforts that are being made to ensure that the disease is eradicated soon.