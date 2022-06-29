National Doctors' Day 2022: Make your bones stronger with these few simple tips

Our bones are continuously changing — new bones are made, old bones are broken down and several factors can affect bone health like the amount of calcium in our diet, physical activity, tobacco and alcohol consumption, gender, weight, age, hormone levels, certain disorders and medications (e.g. steroids). Weak bones are quite a common issue and its root cause - calcium deficiency is often ignored, which can further develop serious disorders related to bones such as osteoporosis so, ahead of National Doctors' Day 2022, we got you sorted with these easy tips to make your bones stronger.

Osteoporosis is the most common bone disease in which bones become weak and are more likely to break. This condition can be easily reversed if we take care of our nutrition and lifestyle. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anish Desai, MD Nutraceutical Physician, Founder and CEO of IntelliMed Healthcare Solutions, suggested, “Healthy nutritional habits combined with exercise should be encouraged to maintain bone health. Getting adequate amounts of calcium and vitamins D and K2 from food or supplements is vital for maintaining bone health.”

He added, “Nutraceuticals such as melatonin, L-carnitine, turmeric, Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, and phytoestrogens help manage bone-related disorders. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, found in the bones, muscles, skin, and tendons. Bones are made primarily of collagen, so when the body's collagen production decreases, the bones weaken, making them more susceptible to fracture. Collagen is clinically proven to improve bone & joint health. A few studies suggest collagen supplements and exercise may increase body and muscle mass and may help with symptoms of joint pain.”

Lavleen Kaur, Co-Founder and Head Dietitian at Diet Insight, highlighted, “There is a common misconception among people that weak bones and calcium deficiency are only caused by less calcium in the diet but the fact is, it is caused when your body is unable to absorb calcium efficiently. Calcium absorption can be hindered due to various reasons.” She listed some tips to make your bones stronger:

1. Low levels of Vitamin D - Our body is unable to absorb calcium if the level of Vitamin D is low, resulting in weak bones. Vitamin D deficiency can be treated with supplementation and improving nutrition. Since Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, healthy food sources of fats are recommended such as desi ghee, seeds (flax, sesame, chia), nuts (almonds, cashews, walnuts), coconut oil, whole eggs, fatty fish, etc.

2. Physical activity - Lack of physical activity can also lower your calcium absorption. As you age and women reach menopause, bones become weaker. Regular strength training can help in improving bone health and calcium absorption. It is recommended to include strength training twice a week in your routine.

3. Gut health and acidity - Poor gut health and high acidity results in calcium leaching. Therefore, it is advised to take care of your diet and lifestyle for better gut health and avoiding acidity.

4. Calcium rich foods - Calcium rich foods should also be a part of your diet to take care of your bone health. Milk is commonly considered a rich source of calcium but it is otherwise. Ragi, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, chia seeds, makhane, green leafy vegetables, etc. are also excellent sources of calcium and can help to make your bones stronger."