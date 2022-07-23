Neem benefits: Ayurveda expert on ways to add the natural herb to daily routine

If there is any natural ingredient that works wonders for you blood sugar levels, skin, oral health, digestion, wounds, alike, it is the bitter and wonderful neem. Nearly every part of neem tree, be its leaves, stem, flowers, bark, twigs or seed has been used for medicinal purposes since time immemorial. According to webmd, neem contains chemicals that might help reduce blood sugar levels, heal ulcers in the digestive tract, prevent pregnancy, kill bacteria, and prevent plaque from forming in the mouth. (Also read: How to use neem to get rid of dandruff)

"The best thing about Neem is - all parts of neem - its root, stem, leaves, gum, seeds and oil can be used for health purpose. It is bitter and astringent in taste, dry and light in nature and a wonderful coolant hence works best for acidity, urinary and skin diseases," says Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in the recent Instagram post. She adds that it is a natural detoxifier, balances pitta, increases vata and is good for eyes.

Here are some benefits of Neem:

- It improves digestion

- Relieves exhaustion/fatigue

- Relieves cough and thirst

- Cleanses and heals wounds

- Good for UTI and worms

- Relieves Nausea and vomiting

- Helps reduce inflammation

Ways to add Neem to your daily routine

Dr Dixa Bhavsar suggests how neem can be used while bathing, on a wound, for dandruff, acne, and even as a herbal tea.

Here's how Neem can be used externally:

External application (Lepa)

- Neem powder (mixed with other herbs or alone), can be made into paste with water or honey, to apply over the skin or wound in the form of paste.

- For Bathing – Neem powder/neem leaves added to hot water can be used to take bath.

- For Dandruff- Same water can be used to wash hair once its cooled (hot water shouldn't be used for hair wash).

- Herbal tea (Kashaya)- Neem water decoction can be used to wash during infection.

- The same water decoction can also be used for sitz bath in peri anal abscess or infected anal fistula or haemorrhoids.

- For Acne- Neem powder can be mixed with other anti-acne herbs like chandan, rose, turmeric, manjistha, licorice and applied on face as a face pack.

Here's how Neem can be used internally:

Just for detoxification:

- Chew 7-8 neem leaves for 2 weeks.

- Take 1-2 neem tablets for a month.

- Drink 10-15 ml of neem juice for 2-3 weeks.

- Neem twigs Can be used to brush teeth.

- Neem can be consumed in any form (pills, powder, juice) for diabetes, skin issues, heat issues, immunity, fever, etc. depending on patient's condition.

Neem side-effects

Dr Bhavsar says neem should not be taken in the following cases:

- By pregnant women, infants, or children

- Anyone who is trying to conceive- male or female.

