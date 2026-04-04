Neurologist warns this 1 habit can cause misdiagnosis during consultation: ‘What another doctor wrote in prescription…’

Neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla, who frequently shares health and wellness insights on Instagram, on March 3rd, addressed a common habit among patients during medical consultation that can actively shape a doctor's evaluation. The habit immediately begins by repeating a previous diagnosis, along with old prescriptions and reports, instead of describing one's own symptoms. The neurologist called out this behaviour, explaining why it can be harmful and how patients can avoid it.

When visiting a doctor for a consultation, you may unknowingly be making a mistake that is keeping you from getting the most accurate diagnosis and treatment options. A common habit, often coming as an instinct, may interfere with how doctors assess your condition and may even delay the right care. It affects the doctor's line of thinking and symptom evaluation. What is it then?

Why is this habit harmful? Any medical consultation often comes with some prior history, whether it is a previous doctor visit or an earlier diagnosis that has led you to seek a second opinion. However, Dr Chawla asserted that the previous consultations should not take centrestage during a consultation.

“I really don't want to know the name of the doctor you went to; I am concerned more about your own symptoms because that helps in making your diagnosis," he said.

The doctor also mentioned AI responses and earlier doctors' opinions, advising patients to avoid leading with them, as they can interfere with doctor's line of thinking. Taking a medical history takes time, but others' opinions only add confusion.

“When every answer becomes 'it is in the file' or 'last doctor said this' it blocks the thinking process. If I start that prescription, my mind also gets anchored there," he noted.

What should you do instead?

Stop leading with consultation history and instead describe your problems in your own words. The neurologist highlighted a crucical distinction: “ What another doctor wrote in the prescription is their understanding of your problem at that point in time. It is not your history. Your history is how the symptoms start, how they progress, what gets worse, what improves, and what stays the same.” His advice is really simple: tell your doctor your story first. Reports and prescriptions can come later. Doctors need to first evaluate the situation by themselves, and not base it on past assessment right off the bat, as leading with past diagnoses can bias a doctor's judgment, and important symptoms may be missed or underexplored. The resultant impact is inaccurate diagnoses or compromised treatment.

With AI at our disposal, anyone can easily look up symptoms and seek advice. However, AI-generated suggestions, or even opinions from previous consultations, may lead to underexplored symptom discussion with the doctor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.