Neurosurgeon explains you shouldn't ignore brain tumour symptoms even if they appear trivial: 'Can be silent but deadly'

Did you know Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour in 2001 and underwent successful surgery? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amit Jaiswal, senior consultant neurosurgeon, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, said that for brain tumours, early intervention isn't just a good idea — it's frequently a lifesaver, as even benign tumours (non-cancerous) can be problematic if they grow and compress vital brain structures.

What are the signs of brain tumour?

According to Dr Jaiswal, being proactive can make the difference between life and death. He said, “Brain tumours, benign or malignant, can be silent but deadly. Most patients in the early stages of illness dismiss signs and symptoms like recurring headaches, vision changes, memory lapses, or loss of balance. However, they do not go for a diagnosis, thinking of them as stress or normal. Regrettably, by the time these symptoms become intolerable, the tumour might have already reached a critical size.”

Dr Jaiswal added that early detection of a brain tumour has major benefits: “At the early stage of diagnosis, the tumours are usually smaller, contained, and in more accessible regions of the brain for surgical removal. This enhances the probability of total resection and minimises the necessity for radical therapy, decreasing the risk for complications as well as late effects.”

'Stay alert to symptoms that seem persistent'

According to him, advanced imaging techniques like MRI and CT scans have revolutionised our ability to detect brain tumours early. However, technology alone is not enough — it must be supported by awareness, Dr Jaiswal added. “Patients and even general practitioners must stay alert to symptoms that seem out of place or persistent. I’ve seen lives saved simply because someone sought medical advice at the right time,” he said.

Dr Jaiswal shared that just as crucial is the understanding that ‘not all tumours are malignant’. “Even benign tumours can press vital brain structures and lead to permanent injury if left unchecked. The brain directs everything — from movement and speech to memory and mood — so any irregular growth must be treated quickly,” he said.

'Being proactive can make the difference between life and death'

He added, “Early diagnosis means early intervention, which usually provides us with additional treatment. As a doctor, I would recommend that you should not ignore any neurological symptoms, no matter how trivial they appear. Routinely check-ups, on-time scans, and being proactive can make the difference between life and death. For brain tumours, early intervention isn't just a good idea — it's frequently a lifesaver.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.