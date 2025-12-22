Neurosurgeon shares surprising ways music can keep your brain sharp and memory strong as you age: ‘It activates…’

Ageing often brings worries about memory loss and cognitive decline, but there are ways to support brain health that go beyond conventional medicine. Dr Jay Jagannathan, board-certified neurosurgeon specialising in cranial and spinal surgery, shares how music can have profound, unexpected effects on the ageing brain. (Also read: Woman who lost 40 kg shares ‘1 dessert’ she enjoyed during her weight loss journey; here's how to make it ) Music boosts brain health in ageing, says neurosurgeon Dr Jagannathan. (Pixabay)

Music and dementia risk

“Large observational studies in adults over 70 show that people who regularly listen to music have a significantly lower risk of developing dementia compared to those who rarely do,” says Dr Jagannathan. “This doesn’t mean music is medicine, but it tells us the brain responds to engagement, not just treatment.”

Why music reaches the brain differently

“Music activates multiple brain networks at once, memory, emotion, attention, and movement, unlike many passive activities,” he explains. “When many brain regions fire together, we strengthen connections that matter for long-term cognitive health.”

Memory, emotion, and identity

Dr Jagannathan adds, “Music is strongly tied to autobiographical memory. Even in cognitive decline, familiar songs can trigger recognition and emotional response. That emotional connection is powerful, it keeps people mentally present, not just functioning.”

Movement plus music adds benefit

“Listening while walking, stretching, or lightly moving adds a motor component, further stimulating brain circuits involved in coordination and balance,” Dr Jagannathan notes. “The brain thrives on combined signals, sound, motion, rhythm working together.”

What music does not do

“Music does not prevent, cure, or treat dementia. The data are observational, not proof of causation,” he cautions. “Science matters, but so does understanding what supports the brain between doctor visits.”

He concludes, “Music is accessible, safe, and emotionally meaningful and may support cognitive engagement as we age. When people feel joy, rhythm, and connection, they take better care of themselves. And that quietly protects the brain too.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.