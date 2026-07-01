Neurosurgeon shares what doctors need this National Doctors' Day: ‘A tired doctor isn't going to give the same care’
A well-rested doctor is in a far better position to properly treat their patients rather than a burnt-out one, explains Dr Shrikant Sharma.
It is a common saying that doctors do God’s work, treating the sick. However, it would do well to remember that they are people themselves, and need all the support a person needs to maintain their own health.
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National Doctors' Day is observed on July 1 every year. Speaking with HT Lifestyle on the occasion, Dr Shrikant Sharma, director of neurosciences at Kailash Hospital & Neuro Institute, explained what the medical fraternity needs to improve their work and quality of life.
“Behind every diagnosis, every late-night surgery, every time someone gets told ‘you're going to be okay,’ there's a person who's probably running on four hours of sleep. Taking care of doctors isn't just a nice gesture. It actually makes the whole healthcare system work better,” he stated.
The constant pressure of working in healthcare
Working in medicine is brutal in ways many jobs are not. One wrong call and someone's life changes forever.
As the neurosurgeon noted, “Doctors deal with that pressure constantly. Long shifts, emergencies that don't wait for a convenient time, families who need to hear terrible news delivered with care. Sleep gets sacrificed. So does time with family. So, often, does their own health.”
While the pressure is considered to be part of the job, one must realise that an individual cannot carry it forever without letting it catch up to them eventually.
Doctors need to be taken care of as well
As human beings, doctors need proper rest and recuperation after a long day at work.
“Here's the thing. A tired, burnt-out doctor isn't going to give you the same care as one who's actually doing okay themselves,” explained Dr Sharma. “When doctors are rested and mentally in a good place, they think more clearly, they listen better, and honestly, they're just kinder.”
He further cautioned that burnout does not just hurt the doctor. It shows up in missed details, slower decisions, and doctors who are checked out long before they say so out loud. So being well-rested is not just important for the health of the doctor, but for the safety of the patients as well.
How health institutions can support doctors
Some issues need a systemic resolution. In the case of doctors getting proper rest, Dr Sharma noted, “Hospitals need to actually build in reasonable schedules where they can, make therapy and mental health support easy to reach, not buried in paperwork, and push back on the idea that needing help means you're weak.”
A good workplace culture goes a long way in addressing the issue. “Doctors deserve the same basic things we'd recommend to any patient: decent sleep, regular movement, real meals, and actual time off to see their families. Sounds obvious, but in practice, it's the first thing that gets dropped when the schedule gets crazy,” pointed out the neurosurgeon.
“We preach prevention to patients constantly. Doctors deserve that same advice, and the time to actually follow it,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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