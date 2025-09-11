Neurosurgeon warns ‘we’re harming our health with these 3 small habits’. We are sure you are guilty of it too

Small changes can create long-term health, energy, and peace of mind, according to Dr Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon and yoga teacher. In an Instagram post shared on September 8, he shared three things that he avoids doing at all costs as a doctor, and hoped others would follow, too. Caffeine and tannins present in tea or coffee stay in your system for hours. (Unsplash)

Sharing the video, the neurologist said, “Most of us are unknowingly harming our health with small everyday habits.” Here are the three things that he warned against practising:

1. Tea or coffee post-lunch

According to the neurosurgeon, he never has tea or coffee post lunch. According to him, caffeine and tannins stay in your system for hours. He explained, “If consumed within 8 hours of sleep, they suppress melatonin – the hormone responsible for deep rest and healing. Morning coffee? Fine. Evening coffee? A recipe for poor sleep and fatigue.”

According to the doctor, the melatonin disruption is caused by tannin and caffeine. This affects the quality of sleep and healing.

2. Snacking between meals

Explaining why he never snacks between his meals, Dr Prashant said, “Every time you snack, your blood sugar rises, and insulin follows. This constant spike-crash cycle stresses your hormonal system, making you more prone to weight gain, mood swings, and even insulin resistance. Allow your body to complete the digestion cycle before your next meal.”

3. Packaged or processed foods

Warning against the consumption of packaged or processed foods, Dr Prashant said, “I will never have processed, packaged, ready-to-eat food. They may be convenient, but hidden inside are refined oils, excess sodium, and chemical preservatives. These harm your gut, heart, and even your brain over time. The best medicine is still simple: eat fresh, home-cooked meals.”

Which of these habits is hardest for you to give up?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.