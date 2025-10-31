Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience shares 4 reasons why you should give up the habit of complaining

Do you crib often? Complaining about little things that don't go your way. You may think, after all, what's wrong about blowing off some steam? Whether it is traffic or latest situationship ghosting you, venting it out feels like a release. But going on and keep ranting about them again and again, over time, may make you lean towards pessimism more, and train your brain to stay unhappy. Change your habit of complaining; otherwise, your perception changes for the worse. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon with over 33 years of experience, shared in an Instagram video, posted on October 30, about why one shouldn't complain all the time, suggesting reasons based in neuroscience.

1. Rewiring the brain for misery

“When you are complaining, you are rewiring your brain for misery," Dr Katakol said. Neuroplasticity ensures that every complaint strengthens pessimism in you. Soon, good things stop getting even registered.”

This means when you keep complaining, pushing a tunnel vision on negative things, then your brain starts to get used to it. Neurplasticity, which is the brain's ability to change and adapt, strengthens those negative thought patterns. Then, over time, it becomes second nature for the brain to spot the problems first, rather than feeling grateful or noticing good things.

2. Flooding body with stress hormones

When you complain, you put your body in a state of stress, activating all the stress hormones. Prolonged state of stress negatively affects both the physiological and psychological systems.

The neurosurgeon stressed,“Number two, you flood your body with stress hormones by complaining. This wrecks your mood, your focus and your immunity."

In other words, even for trivial matters, when you complain, your body reacts as if you are under threat, releasing cortisol.

3. Starts to see only problems, not possibilities

Complaining all the time gives way to a cynical attitude where you keep expecting the worst outcomes and disasters. Dr Katakol said, “The brain trains itself to see only problems and not possibilities.”

When you regularly complain, the thinking patterns shift. You focus on what's wrong and internalise a negative perception. Soon, what happens is you stop noticing the solutions, opportunities or silver lining as your entire focus is on the problem: why it happened rather than how it can be solved.

4. Shrinks brain

Turns out it also physically changes the shape of the brain? Dr Katakol added, “Chronic negativity shrinks the hippocampal cortex. The consequences are slower learning, weaker memory and less resilience.”

Solution

What is the way forward? According to the neurosurgeon, one needs to start ‘labelling’ it. “Practice awareness. When you notice yourself complaining, label it out loud, that I am complaining. This single act will drastically reduce your habit. Lesser the complaining, greater is the joy, it is as simple as that," he said.

This means when one starts complaining, they don't even realise that they are complaining. Chronic complaining becomes an instinct. But awareness helps you to respond with a more logical approach rather than irritation. Instead of being quick to express frustration, consider calling yourself out, which would help to interrupt the pessimistic loop you may fall into. Instead of getting irritated over it, reconsider if it's actually worth losing your cool over it.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.