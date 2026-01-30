New mom Sonnalli Seygall shares 3 exercises that help to reduce the ‘mom pooch’
Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall shares a fun challenge which include doing intense exercises like reverse planks to shed mom pooch.
Not all areas of the body shed weight equally during a weight loss journey. While fat loss may happen, there are certain areas that require extra, targeted effort to tone. One such stubborn zone is the mom pooch, a lower belly fat that shows up after childbirth. As mothers in the postpartum phase try to get back in shape and shed pregnancy weight, this particular region can be particularly difficult to tighten and tone up.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall, who welcomed a baby girl in 2024, took to Instagram to share her postpartum weight loss workouts and fitness routine. In a recent video posted on January 29, she introduced a mini challenge, demonstrating three exercises, encouraging new mothers to take on the challenge to ‘destroy the mom pooch.’
Let's take a look at the exercises.
Workouts
Lying on a yoga mat in a comfortable, well-lit space, the actor first demonstrated the reverse plank knee drive, performing it for 20 seconds. As the name suggests, the exercise is done in a reverse plank position and targets the deep core muscles, particularly the lower abs, while also engaging the glutes, hamstrings, shoulders and back. The movement helps improve core control and stability, which helps strengthen the postpartum care.
After such an intense exercise, the actor rested for 10 seconds. The second exercise in the sequence is the tabletop hold. This is also another exercise that engages your core, ideal to target the stubborn lower belly fat. Do this for 20 seconds.
The last is the bridge with overhead reach, which is also for 20 seconds. This exercise improves glutes and lower back strength and engages the core thoroughly.
About the actor
Sonali Sajnani is a Bollywood actor who made her debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She was later seen in films like Sonu Ke Titty Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Aseq.
