close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Health / Not going to school can cut your life short, says study; know health benefits of being well-educated

Not going to school can cut your life short, says study; know health benefits of being well-educated

ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi
Jan 25, 2024 04:18 PM IST

The more years you study in educational institutions, the better your chances of outliving those who have spent lesser time in schools and colleges.

Not attending school could be as damaging for your overall health as smoking or drinking alcohol, a new study has revealed. Published in The Lancet Public Health on Tuesday, the study highlighted how more years of schooling can result in better job prospects and higher income, thus increasing the chances of getting better access to healthcare. The study was led by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology's (NTNU) Centre for Global Health Inequalities Research and the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. (Also read | Addressing health, lifestyle variables might minimise the risk of young-onset dementia: Study)

Not attending school could be as damaging for your overall health as smoking or drinking alcohol(Freepik)
Not attending school could be as damaging for your overall health as smoking or drinking alcohol(Freepik)

The more years you study in educational institutions, the better your chances of outliving those who have spent lesser time in schools and colleges.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Little education is better than no education as according to the study people who completed six years of primary school had a lower risk of mortality by around 13 per cent, compared to those with no schooling.

As per the study, studying till secondary school reduces risk of dying by 25 per cent. On the other hand, 18 years of education lowered the risk by 34 per cent.

Researchers said that 18 years of education is akin to eating ideal amount of vegetables daily, as opposed to not eating them at all.

BENEFITS OF EDUCATION FOR LONG TERM HEALTH AND LONGEVITY

Dr Gorav Gupta, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Founder & Director – Tulasi Healthcare shares benefits of education for long term health and longevity.

  • Education provides individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to understand health information, make informed decisions about their lifestyle, and navigate the healthcare system.
  • Health literacy is crucial for adopting healthy behaviours, managing chronic conditions, and preventing diseases.
  • Well-educated individuals are more likely to engage in preventive healthcare measures, such as regular check-ups, vaccinations, and screenings. These practices contribute to early detection and treatment of illnesses, reducing the risk of complications and improving overall health outcome.
  • Education is linked to better lifestyle choices, including nutrition, physical activity, and stress management. People with higher levels of education are more likely to adopt healthier behaviours, leading to a lower risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity.
  • Education is linked to better adherence to medical advice and treatment plans. Understanding the importance of prescribed medications, lifestyle modifications, and follow-up appointments contributes to better management of chronic conditions.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On