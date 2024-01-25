Not going to school can cut your life short, says study; know health benefits of being well-educated

Not attending school could be as damaging for your overall health as smoking or drinking alcohol, a new study has revealed. Published in The Lancet Public Health on Tuesday, the study highlighted how more years of schooling can result in better job prospects and higher income, thus increasing the chances of getting better access to healthcare. The study was led by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology's (NTNU) Centre for Global Health Inequalities Research and the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. (Also read | Addressing health, lifestyle variables might minimise the risk of young-onset dementia: Study) Not attending school could be as damaging for your overall health as smoking or drinking alcohol(Freepik)

The more years you study in educational institutions, the better your chances of outliving those who have spent lesser time in schools and colleges.

Little education is better than no education as according to the study people who completed six years of primary school had a lower risk of mortality by around 13 per cent, compared to those with no schooling.

As per the study, studying till secondary school reduces risk of dying by 25 per cent. On the other hand, 18 years of education lowered the risk by 34 per cent.

Researchers said that 18 years of education is akin to eating ideal amount of vegetables daily, as opposed to not eating them at all.

BENEFITS OF EDUCATION FOR LONG TERM HEALTH AND LONGEVITY

Dr Gorav Gupta, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Founder & Director – Tulasi Healthcare shares benefits of education for long term health and longevity.