 Not ‘too much’ porn but ‘what kind of porn’ is the key factor for sexual aggression: Study | Health - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Not ‘too much’ porn but ‘what kind of porn’ is the key factor for sexual aggression: Study

ByAdrija Dey
Sep 10, 2024 02:10 PM IST

A new study reveals various types of porn watchers, showing that violent porn leads to psychopathic traits and increased sexual aggression.

Pornographic consumption is often linked to sexual aggression. The question of the harmful effects of pornography has traditionally focused on how much porn was consumed, rather than what kind of porn. Frequency has long been central to understanding the consequences of watching porn until an American study published in the Psychology of Violence journal expanded on the kind of porn watched and the implications. 

Porn consumption is a big risk factor for developing sexual aggression. (Shutterstock)
Porn consumption is a big risk factor for developing sexual aggression. (Shutterstock)

Violent porn watchers are more likely to engage in sexual aggression, inflicting the violence they watch, in real life. The researchers suggested that the type of content consumed, more than the frequency, is crucial in understanding the link to sexual aggression.

ALSO READ: Need to treat suicide as a public health problem

Three profiles of pornography

The researchers identified three distinct patterns of pornography use in their study, based on two factors: frequency and content type. This is one of the first studies to understand porn beyond the frequency of consumption. The first profile was ‘infrequent pornography views’ who rarely or almost never watched porn. ‘Average pornography viewers’ watched non-violent porn regularly, and once in a while, viewed violent porn. The last group, "violent pornography viewers," is the most problematic of the three, as they consume violent and derogatory content regularly.

ALSO READ: Is your past still haunting you? Here's how to tell if childhood trauma is affecting your adult life

Violent porn increases sexual aggression

Violent pornography viewers often emulate the sexual violence they see on screen in their real lives. This group is more violent than the other two profiles. The researchers suggest that there’s a higher likelihood of violent porn watchers being more spiteful and hostile to women. They believe in rape myths, like the most infamous one ‘the victim was asking for it because her clothes were revealing.’

Violent porn watchers struggle to be in a serious relationship and instead opt for casual ones. Violence has been normalised in violent porn, distorting viewers' perceptions of healthy relationships. They also possess psychopathic traits like displaying an inflated sense of self-worth, being highly manipulative, and lacking empathy or remorse. Violent porn watchers struggle to regulate their emotions and often lash out at others as a means of asserting themselves. Here the type of content consumption is a key risk factor contributing to this kind of behaviour.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On