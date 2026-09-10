Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan says gut-trauma connection is real: How chronic stress and PTSD disrupt digestive health?

Let me clear up one myth: trauma doesn’t always have to be about the mind. Most common factors that come to mind as soon as you think about trauma are memories, emotions, anxiety, or psychological distress. What is less understood is that trauma is also a physiological experience, one that can leave a lasting imprint on the body, and specifically on the gut.

What are the signs that my gut is healing?

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The digestive system and the brain are constantly communicating through what is known as the gut-brain axis. “This communication happens via the nerves, hormones, immune signals, and even the gut microbiome” Mugdha Pradhan, functional medicine practitioner, certified breathwork practitioner, and Founder & CEO of iThrive tells Health Shots. So basically, when the body experiences chronic stress or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), this entire network becomes disrupted.

What does it mean when your nervous system is in survival mode?

In a healthy state, the body alternates between periods of activity and recovery. Digestion thrives when the nervous system feels safe and operates in a parasympathetic, or rest-and-digest state. However, chronic stress keeps the body locked in survival mode.

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"Blood flow is redirected away from digestion, stomach acid production may decline sharply, digestive enzymes can become impaired, and gut motility can slow or speed up" says Pradhan. This is one of the reasons why many individuals dealing with chronic stress or unresolved trauma experience symptoms such as bloating, constipation, diarrhoea, acid reflux, abdominal discomfort, food sensitivities, or irritable bowel syndrome. The gut is often responding to a nervous system that no longer feels safe.

What changes in the aging digestive system cause decrease food absorption?

Over time, the impact goes beyond digestion. Low stomach acid and reduced digestive function can reduce the absorption of essential nutrients like iron, vitamin B12, magnesium, zinc, and protein. These nutrients support energy production, hormone balance, neurotransmitter synthesis, and immune function.

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{{^usCountry}} “As the deficiencies start developing, people might experience symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, poor recovery, low mood, and worsening resilience to stress, further developing a cycle that becomes difficult to break” says functional medicine practitioner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As the deficiencies start developing, people might experience symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, poor recovery, low mood, and worsening resilience to stress, further developing a cycle that becomes difficult to break” says functional medicine practitioner. {{/usCountry}}

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Trauma can also influence the gut microbiome. Chronic stress has also been shown to alter the diversity and composition of beneficial gut bacteria. Because the microbiome plays an important role in regulating inflammation, immunity, and even mood, these changes can affect the body more broadly.

Can you heal trauma without therapy?

At an even deeper level, the body mostly stores the imprint of experiences that the mind has not fully processed yet. This is why healing trauma is not always about talking through it. “Practices that help regulate the nervous system, such as breathwork, mindfulness, movement, adequate sleep, some time in nature, and supportive relationships, can be equally important” says breathwork practitioner. When the nervous system begins to feel safe again, digestion usually improves alongside it.

How do you heal a brain-gut connection?

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True healing needs looking beyond symptoms and understanding the story the body is trying to communicate. “The gut and the brain are deeply interconnected. Sometimes, the digestive symptoms people struggle with aren't just about food” says the expert. They may be the body's way of asking for safety, regulation, and healing at a much deeper level.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)