Nutritionist prefers this traditional oil 'trusted for generations' for glowing skin, hair, lips: 'Give basics a chance'

Rather than purchasing separate products for different beauty concerns, Sonia noted that a single bottle can target multiple areas simultaneously, explaining that it 'deeply moisturises dry skin, helps improve skin glow, and supports healthy looking hair' and also 'soothes and nourishes naturally'.

According to Sonia, the secret behind the oil's efficacy lies in its dense nutrient profile, particularly its high concentration of antioxidants: "This one oil will bring a glow to your skin, hair, and lips. It contains the most vitamin E , which is essential for the shine of skin and hair. This all-in-one oil is almond oil."

In her post, Sonia highlighted that you don't need a shelf full of luxury items to achieve radiant health. "One oil. Endless benefits," she shared, adding, "Almond oil is packed with essential nutrients that help nourish, soften, and protect your skin and hair."

In a world filled with multi-step skincare routines and high-end cosmetic trends, a familiar kitchen staple might actually be the ultimate beauty powerhouse. Nutritionist Sonia Narang took to Instagram on June 22 to highlight the versatile advantages of using almond oil as a holistic beauty solution, calling it 'simple, effective, and trusted for generations'. Also read | Wondering why minimalist ingredient like sweet almond oil are trending? Skincare experts spill the beans

Head-to-toe benefits: how to use it Sonia broke down the specific, practical applications of almond oil for daily self-care:

⦿ For the face: "Apply it to your face to moisturize the skin and reduce dryness."

⦿ For the hair: "Apply it to your hair for shine and to reduce breakage."

⦿ For the eyes: "Applying it under the eyes can improve dark circles."

⦿ For the lips: "Applying it to the lips provides softness to cracked and dry lips."

Choosing basics over expensive trends Perhaps the most compelling part of Sonia's advice was her reminder to look past clever marketing. She pointed out that consumers often overlook traditional remedies simply because they lack glamorous packaging: "The most surprising thing is that almond oil is not a new superfood or trending beauty ingredient. It has been in our homes for years. But because it is easily available and doesn't look fancy, we often ignore its benefits." Also read | What Sharmila Tagore does for 'radiant, naturally glowing skin' at 79: Her top 3 traditional Indian skincare ingredients

As a final takeaway for anyone looking to simplify their routine and save money, Sonia offered a grounded piece of advice: "Sometimes, we should give basics a chance before expensive product."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.