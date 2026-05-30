Nutritionist shares 5 foods that can silently harm your gut when eaten on an empty stomach

Our food choices greatly impact our health, and there is no doubt about it. From breakfast to lunch to dinner, and snacks, whatever we consume makes up our bodies. While each meal holds utmost importance, the first food that we consume sets the tone for the entire day. Kiran Kukreja, nutritionist, weight management, skin and hair expert, shared an Instagram post on May 29, 2026, about a few food items that we should strictly avoid on an empty stomach.

Foods that can silently harm your gut when eaten on an empty stomach.(Unsplash)

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1. Citrus fruits

Kiran highlighted that we should avoid eating any citrus fruits, such as pineapple and orange, on an empty stomach. These are highly acidic in nature and thus can trigger acidity.

2. Green Tea

While green tea is considered one of the most powerful antioxidants for weight loss, Kiran recommends avoiding it on an empty stomach. She highlights that it contains caffeine and tannins, which can lead to acidity, nausea, and stomach discomfort.

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Green tea contains caffeine and Tannins which can lead to acidity, nausea, and stomach discomfort. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} Tea and coffee should be strictly avoided on an empty stomach because they can lead to acidity, bloating, and stomach irritation. 4. Spicy food {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tea and coffee should be strictly avoided on an empty stomach because they can lead to acidity, bloating, and stomach irritation. 4. Spicy food {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kiran advises avoiding eating any kind of spicy food which contains green or red chillies on an empty stomach. These can irritate the stomach linings and can trigger a burning sensation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kiran advises avoiding eating any kind of spicy food which contains green or red chillies on an empty stomach. These can irritate the stomach linings and can trigger a burning sensation. {{/usCountry}}

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5. Fruit juices

Consuming fruit juices on an empty stomach can spike blood sugar because they lack fibre as compared to whole fruits.

What can you eat on an empty stomach?

Here are a few food items that can be consumed on an empty stomach:

1. Lukewarm jeera water

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Jeera water can help support digestion, reduce bloating, and gently wake up your gut after long fasting hours overnight.

2. Fresh fruits and mixed seeds

These items give your body natural fibre, hydration, healthy fats, and sustained energy without making you feel heavy.

Seeds and nuts contain natural fibre, hydration, and healthy fats. (Unsplash)

3. Fresh vegetable juice

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It can hydrate your body, provide antioxidants, and nourish your skin and gut first thing in the morning. You can drink bottle gourd, cucumber juice, beetroot carrot juice, and cucumber coriander juice.

4. Soaked nuts

Soaked almonds and walnuts are easier to digest and provide healthy fats, minerals, and long-lasting energy for the day ahead.

5. Protein-rich breakfast options

You can add sprouts, curd, and moong chilla in the morning, which helps balance blood sugar, keeps you fuller for longer, and reduces cravings later.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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