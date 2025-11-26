Winter superfoods: From til to gond, nutritionist suggests 8 tasty ladoos to keep you warm and healthy

Come winter, ladoos made from nutritious ingredients, offer a unique sense of warmth that is partly driven by nostalgia and partly by their health benefits. The winter superfood ladoos contain ingredients that warm you up, boost your immune system, and provide important nutrients. From sesame-filled til ladoos to rich badam ladoos, these snacks are delicious and give you energy. Whether you eat them during festivals or as an everyday snack, ladoos are intrinsic to north Indian households. They offer a lovely mix of flavours and textures that are perfect for the season. Packed with fibre and nutrition, these ladoos are delicious as well as healthy.(Adobe Stock)

Healthy ladoos to eat in winter

Let's explore eight special winter ladoos, each one full of flavours and health benefits to keep you energised during the cold months ahead. But beware - eat these sweet treats in moderation for good overall health, especially if you have diabetes.

1. Sesame ladoo (til ladoo)

Til ladoo, a popular sweet treat, is made from toasted sesame seeds mixed with jaggery and has a crunchy and chewy texture. These small seeds are rich in nutrients, including calcium, iron, and magnesium. “Eating these can help you meet your daily calcium needs, which is good for bone health and boosts immunity,” nutritionist Ritu Khaneja tells Health Shots. Jaggery adds warmth and flavour to ladoos, making them popular during festivals like Makar Sankranti.

Calories: "Each ladoo has about 125 calories. The exact number can change based on the size and ingredients", says the nutritionist.

2. Fenugreek ladoo (methi ladoo)

Methi ladoos, made with fenugreek seeds, have a mix of bitter and sweet flavours. Fenugreek is valued for its taste and its health benefits. It may help regulate body temperature, improve digestion, and help manage blood sugar levels. “These ladoos are made with whole wheat flour, ghee, and jaggery. These are especially popular among new mothers, help increase milk production and relieve common winter issues, such as joint pain,” says the expert. The combination of warm ingredients makes methi ladoos a comforting snack during cold weather.

Calories: “Each ladoo can have about 100-120 calories, but it depends on its size,” shares Khaneja.

3. Coconut ladoo (nariyal ladoo)

These ladoos are made with desiccated coconut, sugar, and ghee. The healthy fats in coconut provide energy and help you feel full for longer. “Nariyal ladoos are delicious treats often flavoured with cardamom and topped with nuts,” explains the expert. They are not only tasty but also rich in antioxidants and fiber, which boost digestion and immunity.

Calories: Each coconut ladoo has about 150 calories, says the nutrition expert.

4. Semolina ladoo (suji ladoo)

Suji ladoos are made with semolina, ghee, sugar, and cardamom. “The semolina gives a nice crumbly texture, and the richness of the ghee satisfies your cravings for something indulgent,” says the nutrition expert. Suji ladoos are tasty, healthy snacks, often topped with cashews and almonds. They provide protein, fiber, and essential vitamins from their wholesome ingredients.

Calories: Each ladoo has about 110-130 calories, shares the expert.

5. Wheat flour ladoo (aata ladoo)

Aata ladoos are a traditional winter snack that provides energy for your day. They are made with whole wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and cardamom. These ladoos are high in dietary fibre, which helps with digestion. "Roasting flour in ghee enhances its flavour, creating a tasty snack that smells good and feels satisfying", says Khaneja. Aata ladoos are popular during festivals like Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi, symbolising abundance and prosperity.

Calories: "Each ladoo has about 100 calories", shares Khaneja.

6. Almond ladoo (badam ladoo)

If you want to treat yourself, badam ladoos are a great choice. These sweets combine ground almonds, ghee, and jaggery for a rich flavour. "Almonds are known for their healthy fats, protein, and vitamin E these nutrients help keep your skin healthy and boost your immunity, especially in colder months", says the nutritionist. Badam ladoos taste rich and flavourful, combining sweetness and nuttiness from almonds.

Calories: "Each ladoo has about 140-160 calories", says the nutritionist.

7. Edible gum ladoo (gondh ladoo)

Gond ladoos are winter treats made from edible gum (dink) known for their health benefits, especially their ability to boost energy. "This makes them an ideal snack for active people and new mothers looking for nutritious options", explains the expert. Gond ladoos are a tasty and healthy snack made with roasted sesame seeds, jaggery, and dried fruits, rich in calcium and other minerals that help strengthen bones.

Calories: "Each ladoo usually contains about 120-130 calories", shares the expert.

8. Amaranth ladoo (rajgira ladoo)

Rajgira ladoos made from roasted amaranth seeds are a great gluten-free option. Amaranth is a supergrain that is high in protein and fiber, making it a healthy ingredient that boosts energy without feeling heavy. “Rajgira ladoos are a sweet and nutty treat made with jaggery, ghee, and enhance their flavour by adding nuts or dried fruits,” explains the expert. These light ladoos are especially enjoyed during fasting periods, providing enough energy to keep you going throughout the day.

Calories: "Each ladoo has about 130-140 calories", shares the nutritionist.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)