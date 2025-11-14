Older people less likely to develop cancer beyond the age of 85, Stanford University research reveals the reason

Growing old may make a person more vulnerable to various diseases, but a Stanford University study has suggested that after the age of 85, the chances of contracting cancer actually decrease significantly. Stanford University study suggests that older people are less likely to develop cancer beyond the age of 85.(Pexels)

This phenomenon was not entirely unknown. The probability of a person developing cancer was known to increase during the middle ages and into older age. However, it was noticed that the risk of cancer plateaued or even decreased for people who were in advanced old age.

A group of researchers, led by Emily G. Shuldiner, Dmitri A. Petrov and Monte M. Winslow, conducted a study on genetically-engineered mice to figure out the cause of this behavior. Study Finds reported on this research after it was published in Nature Aging.

The study involved introducing KRAS gene mutation, among the most common cancer-causing mutations, to the mice and developing lung cancer in them. The subject mice were in two different age groups – 4-6 months old and 21-22 months old. It was clear in the study that older mice had two to three times lower tumor burdens compared to the younger ones.

The reason, as understood by the researchers, was that in old age, the body develops mechanisms that inhibit tumor growth from mutations. So, even though the body develops more cancer-causing mutations with age, the aging tissues are capable of preventing those mutations from developing cancer.

Probing deeper, the scientists discovered that the tumor suppressor genes were inactivated by the tumors more easily in younger mice than aged. This seems to be the root cause that older people experience less incidence of cancer. This discovery could have profound implications in the search for cancer treatment.

Cancer prevention

As per the World Health Organization’s website, 30-50 per cent of cancer cases are preventable. The main causes behind preventable cancers are substances like tobacco and alcohol, infections like hepatitis and human papilloma virus, lifestyle problems like bad diet and obesity, among others. Also, environmental factors like air pollution, carcinogens and radiation can cause this deadly malaise.

The WHO and other leading bodies have been working on measures to lessen the impact of these factors. But some of them, like air pollution, are so widespread that there is unlikely to be any relief from them in the near future.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.