King Charles turns 77: Discover his healthy go-to breakfast 'wherever he goes in the world'

King Charles III is keeping it low-key for his 77th birthday on November 14, 2025, with no major public celebrations announced. Despite his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, he's staying active and healthy, thanks to his unique diet – King Charles III prioritises organic, locally sourced ingredients and sustainable farming practices. Also read | King Charles shares rare update on cancer recovery over a year after diagnosis King Charles III speaks during the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump's second state visit to the UK in September 2025.(File Photo/ REUTERS)

As per a 2019 Aol.co.uk report, King Charles ensures he takes a hamper of his favourite foods whenever he visits the Queen at Buckingham Palace or when he is on a royal tour, according to former royal chef Darren McGrady.

King Charles III's breakfast routine and eating habits

Appearing on the Channel 5 documentary Secrets of the Royal Kitchen, which was released on February 21, 2020, the former royal chef was quotes as saying: “Whenever the Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) came to stay with the Queen (Elizabeth II, the queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms from 1952 until her death in 2022), he would always arrive with a hamper of his own produce... In the kitchen, we'd have jars of bottled plums from the Highgrove garden.”

Another former chef revealed King Charles was 'a bit fussy about' his royal hamper, which he took with him on holidays and tours. While many royals have a traditional full-English breakfast at Balmoral in Scotland, King Charles was different, Graham Newbould said.

“Prince Charles (King Charles) has a healthier option (for breakfast). He'd have homemade bread, a bowl of fresh fruit, fresh fruit juices... wherever the Prince goes in the world, the breakfast box goes with him... he has six different types of honey, some special mueslis, his dried fruit and anything that's a bit special that he is a bit fussy about,” he said.

Current health status

King Charles III was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in February 2024, shortly after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. The specific type of cancer hasn't been publicly revealed, but he has been undergoing treatment and has been keeping a relatively low profile.

In March 2025, he was hospitalised due to side effects from cancer treatment, but was discharged and continued his recovery privately. Despite his diagnosis, King Charles has continued to perform his royal duties, albeit at a slower pace.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.