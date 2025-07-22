Oncologist shares 6 causes of sarcoma cancer: Age, gender, genetics and more

Sarcoma is a rare but aggressive type of cancer that develops in the connective tissues of the body, such as bone, muscle, fat, cartilage, and blood vessels. A mix of lifestyle, environmental and genetic causes are responsible for this type of cancer. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajesh Kumar Jain, principal director, surgical oncology, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital shared the 6 main causes that can lead to sarcoma cancer. Also read | Sarcoma Awareness Month: Oncologist explains 5 treatment options for soft tissue sarcoma Know the main causes that can lead to sarcoma cancer. (Anna Tarazevich)

1. Genetic mutations

One of the primary causes of sarcomas are genetic mutations, whether inherited or acquired. Certain hereditary conditions significantly increase the risk of developing sarcomas. These include Li-Fraumeni syndrome, neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), and familial retinoblastoma. These syndromes are characterised by mutations in tumor suppression genes whose normal cellular function is to regulate growth and which disable the protective function of preventing tumors. When these tumor suppression genes are mutated, the cells are freed to grow uncontrollably, resulting in sarcoma.

2. Radiation exposure

Radiation exposure is another well-documented cause. People who have undergone radiation therapy for other cancers may develop sarcomas in the treated area, sometimes years after the original treatment. These are known as radiation-induced sarcomas. The risk is relatively low but significant enough to be a known concern for cancer survivors.

3. Environmental exposure

Environmental factors contribute, but not to the same extent. Certain chemicals—like vinyl chloride (used to make plastics), arsenic, and herbicides—have some relationship with certain sarcoma subtypes when exposure is done over time. Certain long-term environmental exposures have a less specified association to sarcoma; in addition, such links are mostly occupational.

4. Lymphedema

Long standing Lymphedema (swelling which is caused by accumulation of lymphatic fluid in body) after breast cancer surgery, is a well-established risk factor for a type of sarcoma called angiosarcoma. Chronic inflammation in the lymphedematous area is believed to promote tumor formation, though the exact mechanisms remain unclear.

5. Injury or trauma

Trauma or injury has often been speculated as a cause, but there is no strong scientific evidence to support a direct link between physical injury and sarcoma development. In many cases, a sarcoma may have already been present and only discovered following an injury to the area.

6. Age and gender

Age and gender may also be related to risk factors. Although sarcomas can occur at any age, certain types are more common in children and young adults, including, but not limited to, Ewing sarcoma and rhabdomyosarcoma. Other types, such as liposarcoma, tend to be more common in older adult populations. Some studies also show a slight increase in incidence in males compared to females.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.