Sarcoma Awareness Month: Oncologist explains 5 treatment options for soft tissue sarcoma

July is observed as the Sarcoma Awareness Month, a vital initiative aimed at raising awareness about these rare yet significant cancers, especially soft tissue sarcomas. While they account for only about 1-2% of all cancers, soft tissue sarcomas can have severe implications and impact individuals of all ages. Notably, they account for over 20% of tumours identified in pediatric patients. Understanding the available treatment options for soft tissue sarcoma is crucial not only for patients and their families but also for the entire healthcare community. Raising awareness during Sarcoma Awareness Month is about recognising the importance of early diagnosis and effective treatment options.(Adobe Stock)

Dr Srimanth B.S., Lead Consultant – Orthopaedic Oncology at Manipal Hospital, emphasises five treatment options for soft tissue sarcoma.

Symptoms and diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma

Recognising the symptoms of soft tissue sarcoma can be challenging, as they may vary and initially seem subtle.

Here are some common symptoms to watch out for:

Swelling: This is the most frequent symptom, especially if the swelling is larger than 5cm or grows rapidly within weeks or months.

If you notice any of these symptoms, consult a healthcare professional for further investigation. Diagnosis typically includes imaging techniques such as X-rays, MRIs, and biopsies to confirm the presence of a tumour and assess its nature.

Effective treatment options for soft tissue sarcomas

When treating soft tissue sarcoma, a multidisciplinary approach is often employed. An oncologist will evaluate the patient’s specific case to tailor a treatment plan that considers the tumour's type, location, and aggressiveness.

Below are five primary treatment options that may be discussed:

Surgery

Surgery is usually the first line of treatment for soft tissue sarcomas. The main goal of surgical intervention is to eradicate the tumour while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible and minimising the risk of recurrence. The type of surgery can range from wide local excision (removal of the tumour and some surrounding tissue) to, in more severe cases, amputation.

2. Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy may be recommended post-surgery or in cases where the tumour is not fully resectable. This treatment utilises powerful medications to kill cancer cells or prevent their growth. While some types of sarcomas respond well to chemotherapy, such as synovial sarcoma, others may require different therapies. Oncologists need to determine the appropriate chemotherapy regimen based on the characteristics of the sarcoma.

3. Radiotherapy

Radiotherapy is another essential component in the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas, especially for tumours located in areas that are hard to reach surgically. This treatment involves the use of high-energy rays to destroy cancer cells, either as a pre-operative treatment to shrink the tumour or post-operatively to eliminate any remaining malignant cells.

Brachytherapy: A specialised form of radiotherapy, brachytherapy involves placing radioactive materials near the tumour, allowing targeted radiation while minimising exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

4. Targeted therapy

Targeted therapy offers an advanced approach that utilises drugs or other substances to precisely identify and attack cancer cells, usually with minimal damage to normal cells. This form of therapy can be particularly effective for certain types of sarcomas. It’s increasingly being used in conjunction with other treatments to optimise outcomes.

5. Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy harnesses the body's immune system to fight cancer. It’s an area of growing interest, particularly for advanced sarcomas. By stimulating the immune response, or by providing engineered immune cells to attack the cancer, immunotherapy has the potential to be a game-changer for patients with specific cancer markers.

Follow-up care is key

Following initial treatment, regular monitoring is essential. Patients are typically scheduled for follow-up appointments every 3 to 6 months to monitor for any signs of recurrence or metastasis. These visits often involve physical exams, imaging studies, and discussions regarding any new symptoms or concerns.

Raising awareness during Sarcoma Awareness Month is not just about understanding this unique cancer; it’s also about recognising the importance of early diagnosis and effective treatment options. If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms consistent with soft tissue sarcoma, don’t hesitate to seek medical advice.