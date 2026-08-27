10 Japanese daily habits that might make your life less stressful and help you handle situations calmly
You can borrow some of these ideas and incorporate them into your routine without trying to change everything at once.
You do not always need a major life change to feel calmer and more balanced. Sometimes, small habits can make a bigger difference than you expect. In Japan, many everyday routines emphasize simplicity, consideration for others, staying connected with nature and finding meaning in ordinary moments. You can borrow some of these ideas and incorporate them into your routine without trying to change everything at once.
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1. Leave home earlier than necessary
Leaving home 10 to 15 minutes early can help you avoid the pressure of rushing. You can start your day feeling more relaxed instead of worrying about being late.
2. Ask, "Will this bother someone else?"
Thinking about how your actions affect others can make everyday life more pleasant. Being mindful of your noise, behavior and surroundings can contribute to quieter public spaces, cleaner streets and a more respectful environment.
3. Walk every day
Walking is a natural part of daily life for many people in Japan. You do not always need a demanding workout to stay active. A regular walk can help you move your body, clear your mind and add some activity to your day.
4. Celebrate every season
Each season offers something to look forward to. Cherry blossoms in spring, summer festivals, autumn leaves and seasonal foods can help you notice changes throughout the year. Finding small reasons to celebrate can make ordinary days feel more enjoyable.
5. Appreciate small everyday moments
You do not need to spend a lot of money to enjoy your day. A cup of tea, a peaceful walk, or a small treat can bring you simple moments of happiness. Noticing these little joys can help you feel more grateful for what you already have.
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6. Do not waste energy on unnecessary conflict
Not every disagreement needs to become a major argument. When you stay calm during minor conflicts and choose your words carefully, you can avoid creating unnecessary stress.
7. Take a relaxing bath at night
For many people in Japan, an evening bath is more than a way to get clean. It can be a calming ritual that helps you slow down, relax and prepare for bedtime. Making your evenings quieter may also help you create a more restful nighttime routine.
8. Keep things simple
Too much clutter can make your surroundings feel overwhelming. By keeping your home, schedule and daily routines simple, you can reduce unnecessary distractions and make it easier to focus on what matters.
9. Spend time in nature
You do not have to wait for a vacation to enjoy nature. A neighborhood park, garden or nearby trail can give you a chance to step away from screens and daily responsibilities. Even a short amount of time outdoors can make your routine feel more refreshing.
10. Focus on small wins every day
Small actions may not seem important when you look at them individually. But when you repeat them consistently, they can gradually support positive changes in your health, happiness and overall quality of life. Instead of waiting for motivation, focus on one manageable step you can take today.
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Disclaimer: These habits are general lifestyle ideas inspired by commonly discussed aspects of Japanese daily life and are not meant to suggest that all people in Japan follow them. Their effects can vary from person to person and should not be considered professional advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More