Raksha Bandhan 2026: How to choose the best fitness trackers? Find the 10 hottest picks for your sibling's health

This Raksha Bandhan, give your brother the gift of fitness (https://www.pexels.com) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Siblings can be your best friends or sometimes your rivals. Raksha Bandhan is a time to celebrate the special brother-sister bond. It’s a festival to show your love and care. If you want to surprise your sibling on Rakhi 2026, consider giving them a thoughtful gift. A sleek and stylish fitness tracker is a great idea, whether your sibling is into fitness or you want to support their health journey. This gift can help them stay fit while also reminding them of your love. We have put together a list of the best fitness trackers you can give your sibling to support their fitness journey. How to choose the best fitness trackers? Now that you have decided to give your sibling a fitness tracker for Raksha Bandhan, it is important to choose the right one. Here are some key things to think about when buying a fitness tracker. Goals: Are you trying to be more active each day, or improve your sleep? Think about your fitness goals. Knowing what you want will help you make better choices. Look for these key features in the product: Heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, sleep tracking, and water resistance. It should work with apps and include smart features like call notifications, music control, and contactless payments. Comfort and design: Choose a tracker with a comfortable band and a style that you like. Slim models work well for everyday use, while rugged designs are better for outdoor activities. Budget: Fitness trackers come in different price ranges, so set a budget when choosing one as a Rakhi gift for your sister. Choose a tracker with good durability, accuracy, and customer support. Review: Check reviews from trusted sources and look at customer feedback. This will help you understand how accurate the product is. Rakhi gift ideas: Top fitness trackers Are you searching for the perfect Rakhi gift for your sister or brother? Here is a list of the best fitness bands you can consider. 1. Fastrack Limitless Glide Advanced UltraVU HD Display

A smartwatch makes a great Rakhi gift for your sister. The Fastrack Limitless Glide Advanced Smartwatch is a good choice because it features a large UltraVU HD display with high pixel density. It allows Bluetooth calling, stores favorite contacts, and offers quick replies. This smartwatch has a powerful chipset that ensures no lag, faster processing, and better accuracy. It includes over 85 sports modes and offers 7 days of battery life, helping your sister stay fit and active. It also features an AI voice assistant and is waterproof, making it useful for monitoring heart rate, stress levels, sleep cycles, and more. 2. MI Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band

2 . MI Smart Band 5- India's No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1" (2.8 cm) AMOLED Color Display, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), 11 Sports Mode, Heart Rate, Women's Health Tracking (Black) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The MI Smart Band 5 is a great gift for sisters on Raksha Bandhan. It is India’s top fitness band. This tracker has a 1.1-inch full-touch AMOLED color display and lasts up to 14 days on a single charge. It charges easily and helps track stress levels, menstrual cycles, ovulation phases, and sleep patterns. It also encourages physical activity with 11 sports modes, including yoga, rowing, and jump rope. 3. Samsung Galaxy Fit3 40mm AMOLED Display

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 is a great Rakhi gift idea. It has a 40mm AMOLED display and works only with Android devices. This fitness tracker features a large screen with 2.5D curved glass and an aluminum body. It can last up to 13 days on a single charge and offers advanced sleep coaching, plus monitoring for SpO2, heart rate, and stress. The Samsung Health App supports health and fitness tracking. Additionally, the product is 5ATM and IP68-rated, making it dust- and water-resistant. 4. Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker helps you monitor your health. It gives you a sleep management score, a daily readiness score, and a sleep profile. This fitness band can also track your blood oxygen level. With a 10-day battery life, it supports your overall health and well-being. 5. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch features a 1.69″ LCD screen. It includes 60 sports modes and a Noise health suite to help you manage your health. You can track your heart rate, stress levels, blood oxygen, sleep quality, and menstrual cycle. This waterproof smartwatch also lets you stay connected with quick replies on an Android phone. 6. Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch

The Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch helps you feel confident and ready for action. It features 100 colorful watch faces and a 1.75″ HD AMOLED display for a clear view. This smartwatch connects to your phone via Bluetooth and may let you store music. It can also analyze your mental and physical readiness. Regular use can help track your sleep, resting heart rate, sleep heart rate variability, breathing quality, and temperature. The brand claims it can monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress levels and will alert you if readings are abnormal. 7. Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display

The Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display offers a bright 550-nit screen and a high screen-to-body ratio. It supports Bluetooth calling and features like Tru Sync and Smart DND for a quick, stable connection. With up to 10 days of battery life, this smartwatch can help you monitor your fitness. 8. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43″ AMOLED Display Smartwatch

If you want to gift your sister a great smartwatch for Raksha Bandhan, consider this Fire-Boltt option. It has a 1.43″ AMOLED display with a high resolution of 460*460 pixels. This smartwatch features a 2.5D full-laminated curved display for a better user experience. With 5 days of battery life, it can track calories, steps, heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and more. 9. boat Lunar Orb w/ 1.45″ AMOLED Display Smartwatch

The boat Lunar Orb smartwatch features a 1.45″ AMOLED display with a square design that allows for easy touch control. It supports Bluetooth calling and provides live sports scores to help you stay connected. The smartwatch offers over 700 active modes and can track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, fitness status, and more. 10. beatXP Vega Neo 1.43″ AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

The beatXP Vega Neo Smartwatch has a 1.43″ AMOLED display and supports Bluetooth calling. It has a full touchscreen and can reach 500 Nits of brightness. You can customize the watch faces in the cloud to change the look each day. It features Smart EzyPair technology, which provides clear Bluetooth calling with a simple tap and a stable connection. This smartwatch tracks your heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep quality, and more. It also offers personalized menstrual cycle reminders.