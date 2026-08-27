48 hours in Dubai: How I explored the best of luxury, food, art and adventure without battling the summer heat

Dubai in the middle of summer is a city of contrasts. Outside, the July heat can be intense enough to make you reconsider a leisurely stroll; indoors, there is an endless world of luxury, entertainment, art, food and immersive experiences waiting to be explored. With 48 hours in the city, I decided not to fight the heat but to plan around it. Here’s a look at my two-day itinerary, designed to make the most of the city in summer without spending hours battling the heat. (Also read: Step inside a hidden wellness retreat in Dehradun, where slowing down feels like a true luxury ) Day 1: From luxury and Lebanese flavours to drift-karting I landed in Dubai in the afternoon and headed straight to Atlantis The Royal, my base for the trip. After checking in, I had some light bites in the room and took a little time to unwind before heading out for dinner. The first evening was all about food. I headed to Carbone, the New York-inspired Italian-American restaurant, for dinner. After a long day of travel, it was the kind of indulgent meal that made for an easy start to the trip. By around 9 pm, I was back at the hotel, ready to call it a night. The next morning began slowly with breakfast at the hotel. Since the Dubai heat can become intense as the day progresses, I found that starting the day early and keeping the afternoon schedule indoors made a big difference.

Talise Ottoman Spa is a luxurious Ottoman-inspired wellness retreat on Palm Jumeirah. (Akanksha Agnihotri)

My first stop was Talise Ottoman Spa at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on Palm Jumeirah. The spa draws heavily from the grandeur of the Ottoman Empire, and even the setting felt like a departure from the futuristic Dubai. I spent an hour there, which was exactly the reset I needed before a packed day. From the spa, I headed to Al Beiruti in DIFC for lunch. The Lebanese resto-café combines traditional Levantine flavours with a contemporary setting, making it an easy choice for a relaxed midday meal. By early afternoon, I was back at the hotel for some downtime. This break was particularly welcome in the summer heat, and became a recurring theme of my trip. Instead of trying to squeeze in outdoor sightseeing during the hottest part of the day, I used the afternoon to rest and recharge. By 5 pm, I was ready for something completely different. I headed to No Grip DXB in Al Quoz, an indoor drift-karting experience built around electric karts and a two-level drift track. The experience was fast, energetic and a complete contrast to the leisurely spa session earlier in the day. The controlled slides and sharp turns made it one of the most unexpectedly fun parts of my Dubai itinerary.

From adrenaline, it was time to switch back to food. I made my way to Sirene by Gaia at J1 Beach for dinner. Inspired by Greek mythology and the Mediterranean, the restaurant has a dramatic, beachside setting and a menu rooted in Greek flavours. After a packed day, it was a fitting way to slow things down before heading back to the hotel. I returned around 11:15 pm, tired but already aware that the second day was going to be just as packed. Day 2: From the future to Dubai's most iconic night views The second morning began with breakfast at the hotel before I headed to one of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks, the Museum of the Future. Even before entering, the building demands attention. Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, its torus-shaped structure rises from a green mound, with a large void running through its centre. The design is deliberately symbolic: the green mound represents Earth, the ring-shaped building represents humanity and its ability to innovate, while the void represents the unknown.

The Museum of the Future offers an immersive glimpse into the possibilities of tomorrow. (Akanksha Agnihotri)

The 77-metre-tall building was designed by Killa Design and engineered by Buro Happold. The exterior is also covered in Arabic calligraphy featuring quotes from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, designed by Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej. Inside, the experience is very different from that of a conventional museum. Rather than simply looking at objects and displays, visitors are taken through immersive experiences that explore what life, technology, health, space and society could look like in the future. The museum describes itself as a "living museum", with its content and exhibitions evolving over time. It officially opened on February 22, 2022. I particularly enjoyed the way the experience encouraged me to think beyond the present. It wasn't simply about showcasing futuristic gadgets; it was about imagining how technology and human choices could shape the decades ahead.

After about an hour and a half inside, I headed to Al Quoz for lunch at Sohum Cafe, part of the Sohum Wellness Sanctuary. This was one of the more unexpected culinary stops on my trip. The restaurant focuses on wellness-driven vegetarian food, with the menu bringing together conscious eating, open-fire cooking and elements of molecular gastronomy. I then returned to the hotel for a couple of hours of downtime. In Dubai's July heat, I quickly learnt that these breaks were not wasted time, they were essential if I wanted to make the most of a packed itinerary. By late afternoon, I was back out again, heading to Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz. The creative district has transformed former industrial warehouses into a hub for contemporary art, galleries, independent spaces and homegrown businesses. Walking through the area felt like discovering a different side of Dubai, one that was less about towering skyscrapers and luxury malls and more about creativity and culture.

Alserkal Avenue is Dubai’s contemporary arts and culture hub. (Akanksha Agnihotri)

I spent the evening exploring galleries and grabbing coffee on the go before heading to Business Bay for dinner. At Girl and the Goose, I ended the culinary part of my trip with Central American cuisine, with Mesoamerican flavours and shared plates taking centre stage. It was another reminder of just how international Dubai's food scene has become. But instead of returning to the hotel after dinner, I decided to make the most of my final night in the city. Ending the trip at Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa My next stop was Dubai Mall, where the atmosphere felt completely different from the quiet afternoon I had spent indoors. By night, the mall and its surrounding Downtown Dubai precinct were buzzing with visitors. After exploring the mall, I headed towards Burj Khalifa. Seeing the world's tallest building illuminated against the night sky was a fitting way to end a trip that had taken me through so many different sides of Dubai. I then made my way towards Burj Lake to watch the Dubai Fountain. The choreographed spectacle combines water, music and light against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa. The fountain is located beside the Dubai Mall and its evening performances take place every 30 minutes.

The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, lights up Dubai’s skyline after dark. (Akanksha Agnihotri)