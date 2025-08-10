Ophthalmologist warns contact lens wearers of this common eye infection, shares 4 mistakes to avoid

Contact lenses are chosen for convenience, a breezier alternative to glasses as they cut down on annoying issues like glasses fogging up, reduce bulk, or simply give a completely unobstructed view. But this may seriously come at the cost of increased infection risk if you don't take proper care. Contact lens wearers need to maintain certain precautions to avoid getting infections.(Shutterstock)

Dr Neeraj Sanduja, Ophthalmologist and Founder of Viaan Eye and Retina Centre, shared with HT Lifestyle that indeed, people wearing contact lenses face bigger threats of vision infections, including some serious conditions that can lead to vision loss if not treated promptly.

To understand why contact lenses can sometimes harm the eye, Dr Sanduja first explained the delicate balance of the eye’s biology, which can be disrupted by the lens. He said, “The transparent front surface of the eye is called the cornea. A tear film made of antimicrobial proteins naturally shields it. Contact lenses, however, have the potential to compromise this defence, leaving the eye more susceptible to infection. Contact lens-related corneal infections are also influenced by user hygiene habits.”

Further, he also shed light on the habit of some lens wearers who don’t blink as frequently while wearing contact lenses, which in turn causes dry eye. Along with this, the process of inserting and removing lenses may also cause tiny injuries to the corneal surface.

Which type of infection is most common?

For lens wearers, Dr Sanduja narrowed down on microbial keratitis as one of the most common infections. It has significant potential to cause vision loss, scarring, or even blindness if not treated promptly.

“Microbial keratitis is among the most prevalent and dangerous infections associated with contact lens use. If left untreated, this corneal infection can cause blindness, vision loss, or scarring,” the ophthalmologist explained. “Lenses can become contaminated by fungi, bacteria, and amoebas like Pseudomonas aeruginosa, particularly when they are not properly cleaned or stored. These germs thrive in moist environments, including contact lens cases and tap water.”

What are the causes of infections?

Contact lens wearers need to exercise precautions when they are inserting and removing the lenses.(Shutterstock)

There are various factors which are responsible for increasing infection risks among contact lens wearers. When you become aware of the root causes, you will be able to take the right steps to protect your eyes and keep infections at bay.

Dr Neeraj Sanduja shared 4 causes:

Not maintaining proper hygiene: Poor hygiene practices are a leading cause of infection. Many users fail to wash their hands before handling lenses, use expired solutions, or ‘top off’ disinfecting solution instead of using fresh amounts. Sleep with lenses on: Sleeping with lenses on, unless specifically designed for overnight wear, further increases risk by reducing oxygen supply to the cornea, making it susceptible to infections. Oxygen deprivation can also cause microscopic damage to the corneal surface, creating an entry point for pathogens. Wearing during swimming/showering: Swimming or showering while wearing contact lenses can expose the eye to contaminated water sources, particularly risky in the case of Acanthamoeba, which is difficult to treat and often results in long-term damage. Wearing lens for long time: Extended wear lenses and longer wearing times, even during the day, are also associated with a higher risk. The longer the lens remains on the eye, the greater the chance that microbes can accumulate and breach the corneal barrier.

How to avoid infections?

Fortunately, contact-lens-related infections can be avoided by adopting some precautions. Elaborating about the precaution, the ophthalmologist revealed, “To minimise these risks, users should follow strict hygiene protocols, replace lenses and cases as recommended, avoid water exposure, and follow their eye care provider’s instructions carefully. Regular eye exams can also help detect early signs of complications before they become serious.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.