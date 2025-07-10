Orthopedic surgeon reveals 3 things he would never do to prevent injuries: 'Don't wear the wrong shoes for your sport'

US-based orthopedic surgeon, Dr Jonathan Glashow, has recommended avoiding certain habits to prevent injuries and maintain overall health. He took to Instagram on July 1 to share a post titled, ‘3 things I would never do as an orthopedic surgeon’. Wearing incorrect shoes can lead to major injuries, and Dr Glashow has shared that he would avoid doing so. Also read | 8 daily habits to stay active and avoid harmful effects of sedentary lifestyle Wearing the wrong shoes for your sport can lead to various preventable injuries. (Freepik)

Dr Glashow also added that varying your cardio routine can help prevent overuse injuries, hence, mix up your workouts by trying different activities is a good idea. He said, “As a sports medicine specialist, I see preventable injuries every day. Here are my non-negotiables for staying injury-free.”

Here are three things Dr Glashow suggested never doing:

1. Never skip strength training

Dr Glashow said, “Strong muscles = protected joints. Focus on shoulder stabilisers to prevent shoulder injuries, quad/glute strength for knee protection and calf strength to reduce Achilles tendon ruptures.”

2. Never wear the wrong shoes for your sport

“Spiked cleats on artificial turf? That’s asking for an ACL tear (especially for female athletes). Match your footwear to your playing surface, it matters more than you think,” he added.

3. Never do the same cardio every day

Dr Glashow also wrote, “Treadmill only → shin splints and stress fractures bike only → nerve compression and tendinopathies elliptical only → hip problems. Mix all three. Your body won’t adapt to repetitive stress, and you’ll actually get better results. Bottom line: Strength train consistently, wear appropriate shoes, and vary your cardio.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.