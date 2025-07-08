5 injuries every cricketer dreads and expert tips to stop them before they strike

Whether it is cricket, football, tennis or athletics, sports demand a high level of physical endurance and agility but while pushing physical limits, players often encounter injuries that can abruptly end their participation or even their careers. Warning: These small pains could be hiding career-ending injuries for athletes.(File photo by REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhishek Vaish, orthopedic surgeon and Sports Injury Specialist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi's Okhla and Healing Touch Clinic in New Delhi, shed light on the most common sports injuries that can “clean bowl” athletes and shared vital tips on prevention and treatment.

The game-changing injuries

1. ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) Tear

One of the most dreaded injuries in any sport involving running, jumping, or sudden change of direction, an ACL tear can take a player out for months. ACL injuries are very common in sports like football and cricket. A torn ACL doesn’t just affect physical ability—it impacts the player’s confidence too.

If too much strain is placed on the knee joint, the anterior cruciate ligament usually tears first. (DW/Heinz Schmidbauer/imageBROKER/picture alliance)

Treatment: Most ACL tears require surgical reconstruction followed by 6–9 months of rehabilitation. Non-surgical options may be considered for partial tears or less active individuals.

2. Meniscus Injuries

The meniscus is the cushioning cartilage in the knee joint. Sudden twisting motions, especially during bowling or fielding, can lead to a tear. Ignoring knee pain after a twist can lead to long-term damage. Early diagnosis is key.

Treatment: Depending on the severity, it could involve physiotherapy or arthroscopic surgery.

3. Stress Fractures

Common in endurance sports, stress fractures result from repetitive overuse, especially in the shins, feet and lower back. I see this often in cricketers and runners who suddenly increase training intensity. The body needs time to adapt.

Treatment: Rest is the primary treatment, sometimes accompanied by bracing or low-impact physical therapy.

4. Shoulder Dislocations and Rotator Cuff Injuries

Throwing sports like cricket and javelin put significant strain on the shoulder. A dislocated shoulder or a torn rotator cuff can end a season. The shoulder is complex and prone to injury if not trained and conditioned correctly. Recurrent dislocations are common if the first injury isn’t treated properly.

The rotator cuff muscles, which lie close to the shoulder joint, have to counter balance the pull of much bigger chest and shoulder muscles (Ilustration: Mitrarun Haldar)

Treatment: Immobilization, physical therapy and in some cases, surgical stabilization.

5. Ankle Sprains and Achilles Tendon Injuries

Twisting an ankle or tearing the Achilles tendon is all too familiar to athletes across sports. These injuries are often underestimated, but a complete Achilles rupture, for example, can sideline a player for almost a year.

Treatment: Mild sprains require rest and physiotherapy. Ruptures often need surgery and long rehab periods.

Precautions to be taken

1. Regular strength training, neuromuscular exercises, and wearing proper footwear can reduce the risk for any ACL injuries.

2. Adequate warm-up and cool-down routines are essential, as is building leg strength.

3. Gradual increase in training load, proper nutrition (especially calcium and vitamin D), and cross-training can help prevent injuries.

4. Regular rotator cuff and scapular strengthening exercises, and avoiding overuse.

5. Proper footwear, proprioceptive training, and ankle strengthening exercises.

Prevention is better than cure

Dr Vaish emphasized that injury prevention is just as important as skill training. “Athletes need to understand that prehabilitation—strengthening the body before injuries happen—is the future of sports medicine.” He recommended regular physiotherapy assessments, biomechanical evaluations and maintaining flexibility and muscle balance to reduce the risk of injuries.

The mental game

Sports injuries are inevitable but with the right training, awareness and timely intervention, most injuries can be treated effectively. A holistic approach that can combine physical fitness, injury prevention and psychological resilience is the winning formula for any athlete who wants to stay on top of their game.

“Recovery is not just physical—it’s also mental. Players often struggle with anxiety, fear of re-injury, and performance pressure during rehabilitation. A comprehensive recovery plan must include mental conditioning. Confidence is rebuilt slowly, alongside muscle strength,” concluded Dr Abhishek Vaish.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.