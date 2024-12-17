Pakistani actor Nimra Khan lost 8 kg in just 7 days with extreme crash diet. But is it really healthy? Experts weigh in

Pakistani actor Nimra Khan recently opened up about her drastic weight loss journey, revealing how she shed a massive 8 kgs in just 7 days through an extreme crash diet. But how exactly did she achieve this, and is it truly a healthy or sustainable way to lose weight? Let's delve into the details. (Also read: Woman who lost 19 kg without crash diet reveals 5 daily habits that cause overeating and simple hacks to feel fuller ) Nimra Khan shared her extreme crash diet that helped her lose 8 kgs in 7 days.(Instagram)

How Nimra Khan lost 8 kg in 7 days?

In an interview, Nimra revealed her unconventional diet plan, stating, "To lose weight, you need to set clear goals first." She disclosed that her diet consisted of only egg whites, apples, green tea, and vegetable juices, completely avoiding carbohydrates. She explained, “I had an apple every three hours and green tea every two hours. This routine was repeated in the morning, afternoon, and evening for seven days.”

Nimra also mentioned starting each day with lukewarm water mixed with honey, lemon, and chia seeds. Reflecting on the difficulty of the regimen, she noted, "It was a 7-day diet plan, and no one has ever completed it for more than 4 days. Most people remain consistent for the first 3 days but give up by the 4th day."

Are crash diets the right way to lose weight?

While Nimra's method might deliver rapid results, it's important to consider whether it's a sustainable or healthy approach to weight management. Leena Martin, Chief Dietitian at Holy Family Hospital, shared her insights with HT Lifestyle, "Crash diets like this often result in significant water weight loss rather than fat reduction. They can lead to side effects such as hormonal imbalances, hair fall, skin issues, and nutrient deficiencies. Additionally, the weight lost is likely to return quickly once carbohydrates are reintroduced, making it challenging to maintain the results over time."

She added, "For healthier and more lasting results, focus on a balanced diet incorporating all food groups, regular exercise, and gradual lifestyle changes. Extreme diets should be avoided unless supervised by a medical professional or dietitian to ensure safety. Risks of crash diets include poor nutrition, hormonal changes, gallstones, and even mood swings."

"It's not about turning yourself into a bikini model. It's about decreasing your risk of heart disease, protecting your kidneys, and preserving your health," says Leena.

Who is Nimra Khan?

Nimra Khan is a 34-year-old Pakistani actress. She began her career with a small role in the comedy series Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga. She is widely recognized for her prominent roles in popular television dramas such as Meherbaan, Uraan, Khoob Seerat and Mein Jeena Chahti Hoon.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.