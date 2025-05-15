Pediatrician calls out ‘influencer posting nonsense which can actually endanger kids’ lives' over homemade ORS recipe

Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, a pediatrician and author, in an Instagram video she posted on May 13 highlighted how there's a growing concern about influencers sharing potentially harmful parenting advice that could endanger children's lives. She was reacting to a now ‘removed’ Instagram Reels by Shilarna Vaze, also known as Chef Chinu Vaze, a celebrity chef, content creator, author, who often posts videos with her little girl, Zanskar. Also read | ‘Health, science illiterate’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu slammed by ‘Liver Doc’ for hydrogen peroxide nebulisation post Dr Sivaranjani Santosh (right) has reacted to an Instagram Reels by Shilarna Vaze, also known as Chef Chinu Vaze, a celebrity chef. (Instagram/ chefchinuvaze and drsivaranjanionline)

'This quackery has to stop'

Dr Santosh reshared Chef Chinu's video in which she shared the recipe for 'homemade electral powder'. Sharing her concerns and expertise to counter the alleged misinformation, Dr Santosh said in a clip: “This nutritionist with so many followers is making such an irresponsible video. Oral rehydration solution is life-saving, it has a particular formula that we need to follow. It works on the principle of glucose and sodium cotransport.”

Highlighting how many social media influencers may not have the necessary medical qualifications or experience to provide reliable medical advice, she added, “And dextrose is nothing but glucose, and sugar has glucose and fructose. Monk sugar? Monk sugar cannot do anything for dehydration. Glucose is needed to pull the sodium and water along with it. Spirulina may be great nutritionally, but definitely, it is not ideal for rehydration or providing the right potassium for rehydration. We have to stick to the formula given. This quackery has to stop. I have left her a message, let's see.”

Check out Dr Santosh's post:

Chef Chinu defends herself

After being accused of sharing unverified advice that could be harmful if followed, chef Chinu left this comment on Dr Santosh's post: “Hello! Firstly, I’m not a nutritionist and that’s pretty clear. What I do love to do is dig deep into how to make things at home. I did a lot of research on how to get the same measurements of sodium etc. with natural ingredients. What I didn’t know what that monk fruit sweetener cannot replace sugar! Super useful information that I will keep in mind.”

She added, “What I find really sad is that before even messaging me about this, you decided the best way is to make a reel (no doubt to boost your own engagement) and to lead some kind of witch hunt over a homemade ORS?? And now all these trolls will vent their frustration and bitterness on your wall. People like @gotomamma who follows me and comments on my stuff all the time. Hypocrisy, witch hunts, trolls and women who like to attack other women are just not my vibe... bye bye...”

‘Give the right information and warn parents’

Reacting to her comment, Dr Santosh once again reiterated that social media platforms can amplify misinformation quickly, potentially reaching a large audience, and encouraged parents to critically evaluate advice and consult qualified healthcare professionals.

She said in her comments section: “I have only one agenda as far as social media is concerned. Give the right information and warn parents when misleading information is being given. Nothing more and nothing less. Absolutely no personal agenda!”

‘Important for parents to do their research’

In another comment on her post, Dr Santosh said, “I really thought I will remove the post after I saw that she removed the reel, but I got busy in the OPD. After a few hours, when I was about to delete the post, I read her comments, and decided not to remove my post. After knowing now that there are many such misleading posts by her, I will definitely not remove this post. I want more and more parents to understand who to follow and who not to. It's even more important for parents to do their research and not blindly follow any one. Sorry. Calling her a nutritionist was a slip of the tongue.”

What is ORS?

ORS is a mix of sugar and salts. When dissolved it in water, the solution is quickly absorbed in the small intestine, even during severe diarrhoea; this helps replace the lost water and salts. Doctors advise it is crucial to choose ORS recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to combat acute diarrhoea and dehydration, and also understand the difference between the WHO recommended ORS solution and sugary/energy/electrolyte drinks. Click here to learn more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.