Tearing of the perineum, the region located between the vagina and anus, can occur during childbirth known as perineal or vaginal tears and these vaginal tears can be painful for women. In other words, the perineum - the region between the vagina and anus - typically expands effectively during childbirth but may experience tears, particularly in first-time vaginal deliveries by women. Perineal tears: Vital tips for home treatment of vaginal tears after childbirth (Photo by Difference Between)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Padma Srivastava, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Pune's Lullanagar, explained, “Perineal tears are categorized into different degrees based on their size and impact: First-degree tears are minor, superficial tears that typically heal on their own. Second-degree tears are deeper and involve the perineal muscle, often requiring immediate repair with dissolvable stitches post-birth. Third-degree tears affect the anal sphincter muscle and necessitate stitching. Fourth-degree tears extend into the anal lining like third-degree tears but also require stitches.”

She shared, “The recovery period for a perineal tear varies depending on its severity, with more extensive tears likely requiring a longer recovery time. The tear may take at least 2-3 months to heal. It is imperative to manage vaginal tears to relieve plan, protect the area and prevent infections. This is how one should deal with vaginal tears at home.”

She suggested the following vital tips to deal with vaginal tears -

Opt for a warm compress: That will help to recover quicker. Even a warm compress to the perineum during labor can soften the tissues, lowering the chances of vaginal tears.

That will help to recover quicker. Even a warm compress to the perineum during labor can soften the tissues, lowering the chances of vaginal tears. Maintain good personal hygiene: Ensure to wash the vaginal area with warm water and avoid using chemical-laden products or douching down there.

Ensure to wash the vaginal area with warm water and avoid using chemical-laden products or douching down there. Go for a cold compress: Using clean water or a cold pack will help to reduce swelling and discomfort.

Using clean water or a cold pack will help to reduce swelling and discomfort. Dress appropriately: Always choose breathable fabrics such as cotton and avoid wearing tight clothes like jeans, as these can enhance vaginal tears and delay healing.

Always choose breathable fabrics such as cotton and avoid wearing tight clothes like jeans, as these can enhance vaginal tears and delay healing. Avoid rigorous exercise: Don’t stretch or put pressure on your private part that can worsen the pain.

Don’t stretch or put pressure on your private part that can worsen the pain. Be vigilant while sitting: Use a soft and comfortable cushion while sitting. If you are using any cream and ointments then do so only after consulting the expert.

Use a soft and comfortable cushion while sitting. If you are using any cream and ointments then do so only after consulting the expert. Sitz bath can be helpful: If there is a tear, a saltwater bath may help with quick recovery. Salt eliminates bacteria that form in an open wound, drying out the area faster and speeding the healing process. Try to keep the area clean and dry. Ensure not to rub the area too hard which can cause further problems.

If there is a tear, a saltwater bath may help with quick recovery. Salt eliminates bacteria that form in an open wound, drying out the area faster and speeding the healing process. Try to keep the area clean and dry. Ensure not to rub the area too hard which can cause further problems. Don’t forget to take a stool softener: If you have a vaginal tear then pooping can be a herculean task. In case you have to strain while pooping then it is better to take laxatives suggested by the doctor.

Having a vaginal tear can be a matter of concern for a large number of women hence, it is essential to seek timely treatment. So, stay vigilant when it comes to vaginal tears.